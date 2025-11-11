Super Eagles will rely on some key players to get results against Gabon in the World Cup playoff

Victor Osimhen is one of the key players in the squad and must be at the top of his game to deliver goals

Stanley Nwabali and Benjamin Fredericks were among the other players Eric Chelle will need at their best

The Super Eagles will need some key players to be at their best to deliver results during the crucial World Cup playoff against the Panthers of Gabon.

Nigerians place high importance on the match as it is crucial for their ambitions to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after missing out on automatic qualification.

Nigerians have high expectations of Victor Osimhen against Gabon. Photo by Phill/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

According to the NFF, the Super Eagles camp opened on Sunday, November 9, 2025, and as of the time of writing this article, 18 players had reported to camp.

Eric Chelle invited 24 players, including Hull City defender Semi Ajayi, who is suspended due to yellow card accumulation, but is part of the team with hopes playing in the second match.

Chelle needs some of his best players in key positions to step up and help the team continue on their path to qualifying for the tournament in the USA, Mexico and Canada.

Legit.ng looks at the Super Eagles stars to watch out for against Gabon.

Super Eagles stars to watch out for against Gabon

1. Victor Osimhen

The Galatasaray forward was pivotal in Nigeria's late rally in the group stage to secure the playoff spot. He featured in five matches and scored six goals, including the hat-trick against Benin. He needs to be at his goal-scoring best to help Nigeria beat Gabon.

Osimhen was spotted rushing to the airport after Galatasaray’s first league loss of the season to Kocaelispor, but has yet to report to camp as of Tuesday morning.

2. Stanley Nwabali

Super Eagles’ first-choice goalkeeper Nwabali has come under fire recently for his on-pitch behaviour with opponents and his teammates, which has nearly cost the team.

Chelle reassured Nwabali that he is his first choice, even with the return of Maduka Okoye. The Chippa United goalkeeper must stay disciplined and focused against the threats of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Denis Bouanga.

3. Alex Iwobi

Iwobi is the team's creative outlet from midfield, and against Thierry Mouyouma’s tactics of starving Nigeria of the ball, he must take control of the midfield to help the Super Eagles balance the game.

The Fulham midfielder created an unwanted distraction with his viral video of the team's hotel, but he must move on quickly from it and turn up on his 90th Super Eagles appearance, as noted by Transfermarkt.

4. Moses Simon

The Paris FC winger is one of the most criticised Super Eagles stars. However, he is one of the experienced players in the team and must replicate the type of performance he had against Benin, during which he provided two assists.

Benjamin Frederick during his Super Eagles' debut against Jamaica in June. Photo by Harry Murphy.

Source: Getty Images

5. Benjamin Fredericks

The young defender has taken his opportunity in the national team in the right way, delivering quality performances across multiple positions. He is one of the first names on the team sheet and must deal with the threat posed by Aubameyang and Bouanga.

Honourable mentions: Akor Adams, Ademola Lookman, Wilfred Ndidi.

