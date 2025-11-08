Super Eagles Eric Chelle has named a 24-man squad for the crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff against Gabon

The Nigeria national team is targeting Africa’s sole Intercontinental playoff ticket after missing out on automatic qualification

Nigeria will face Gabon on November 13, with the winner meeting DR Congo or Cameroon for a spot in the Intercontinental playoffs

The Nigeria national team coach, Eric Chelle, has named a formidable 24-man squad for the crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff clash against the Panthers of Gabon.

The Super Eagles are aiming to secure Africa’s sole ticket for the Intercontinental playoffs after failing to claim an automatic ticket to the World Cup.

The squad announcement, made on Saturday, November 8, sees a blend of experienced players and emerging talents as Chelle looks to balance stability with fresh energy for the high-stakes game.

Eric Chelle announces squad for Gabon

Leading the squad are Victor Osimhen of Galatasaray and Ademola Lookman of Atalanta, both pivotal figures in Nigeria’s attack.

Sevilla star Chidera Ejuke, makes a return to the team for the first time since October 2024, while captain William Troost-Ekong is expected to anchor the defence.

Coach Eric Chelle also recalled Udinese goalkeeper Maduka Okoye, who returned to action for his club last month, after completing a three-month suspension due to a betting scandal.

Suspended Hull City defender Semi Ajayi is also listed for the World Cup Playoffs set to take place in Morocco.

Ajayi will miss the Gabon clash after he received his second booking in the qualifiers against Benin, but he will be eligible for the final of the Playoffs should Nigeria advance.

Notable Omissions on Chelle’s list

There were a few surprise absences, including on loan Inter Milan midfielder Ebenezer Akinsanmiro, who was tipped to earn his first call-up to the national team, but picked up an injury yesterday, November 7, while in action for Serie A club Pisa in their 1-0 win against Cremonese.

Turkish Super Lig second top scorer this season, Paul Onuachu of Trabzonspor, was also left out of the squad, despite scoring seven goals already this season.

There was also no place for on-loan Crystal Palace star Uche Chrisantus.

Full list of players invited below:

Nigeria will face Gabon on Thursday, November 13, and the winner will square up against the winner of DR Congo vs Cameroon in the final on Sunday, November 16 for Africa's sole ticket to the Intercontinental playoffs.

