The Nigeria Football Federation has published a statement after Alex Iwobi’s video went viral on social media

Iwobi shared a video of the outside view from his room, showing an old building from the team's hotel in Rabat

The Super Eagles will face the Panthers of Gabon at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium on November 13

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has published a statement in response to Alex Iwobi’s video early today, which went viral on multiple social media platforms.

Iwobi, who was one of the early birds, posted a short video from his hotel room, showing the outside view, which was an old building next to the team’s hotel in Rabat, Morocco.

NFF earned a lot of criticism from Nigerians over the scenery close to where the players were camped ahead of a crucial World Cup playoff match.

The NFF has been under immense pressure in recent weeks over alleged misappropriation of funds for the FIFA Forward Programme aimed at developing football in the country.

NFF releases statement after Iwobi’s video

The NFF published a video of the exterior and interior of the hotel along with a statement explaining the scenery, which Iwobi posted earlier.

“The Super Eagles are camped at Rive Hotel. What trended earlier was the view of an old building that can be seen from a window,” media officer Promise Efoghe said.

“Rive was chosen because of its proximity to the team’s training facility and the stadium here in Rabat.”

The clarification drew mixed reactions from Nigerians, many of whom lampooned Iwobi for failing to understand how Nigerians could handle his video.

@heedrix08

“Nigerians always want to hear or see bad news, Iwobi never said Thats the hotel they are camped, he only shows the next building to the hotel.”

@olayinka915299 wrote:

“This was why @SundayOOliseh said the discipline in the team is not strong enough. On your first day in camp and count down to a major match, you're posting room videos. That was rubbish from Iwobi.”

@Rotimi3601 wrote:

“Shame on whoever chose that hotel, that view is annoying and I am sure there are hotels with better views in the same location.”

@shedrachchibui2 wrote:

“Explain tire. The NFF are known for such. Toiling with their destiny helpers. Shey if these guys don't qualify they will go for the world cup?”

@officializucee wrote:

“Of course sensible ones know this, I wonder what Iwobi was thinking posting that Video, we don't need those kind of distractions now.”

According to the NFF, 14 players have arrived in camp after African Footballer of the Year Ademola Lookman and the suspended Semi Ajayi landed.

As noted by CAF, Semi Ajayi was included in the squad despite being suspended with the hope of playing in the second game if Nigeria beat Gabon.

Alex Iwobi clarified viral video

Legit.ng reported that Alex Iwobi addressed the viral video from his hotel room in Rabat, Morocco, showing old buildings around the team's camp.

The video caused a stir on social media, and fans have slammed both the player and the Nigeria Football Federation over the scene surrounding the hotel.

