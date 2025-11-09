8 Players Report to Super Eagles Camp As Osimhen Is Spotted Rushing to Istanbul Airport
- Eight players have reported to the Super Eagles camp in Rabat, Morocco, ahead of the World Cup playoff
- Victor Osimhen was spotted rushing to the airport in Istanbul after Galatasaray’s defeat to Kocaelispor
- Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong, as always, is one of the first players to arrive at the team's camp
Super Eagles camp for the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff in Rabat, Morocco, has opened, and eight players have arrived as Victor Osimhen is spotted rushing to the airport.
The Nigeria Football Federation opened camp early in order to intensify preparation towards the crucial World Cup playoff against the Panthers of Gabon.
Super Eagles got another chance to qualify for the World Cup through the playoffs after missing out on automatic qualification following a poor start to the campaign.
Nigeria faces the continental and intercontinental playoff, where they will play a maximum of three matches to reach the tournament in the USA, Mexico, and Canada.
Super Eagles’ FIFA rankings will be an advantage in the intercontinental playoffs if they qualify, as they are currently the best placed team in 41st position.
As noted by the NFF, Eric Chelle announced a 24-man squad for the games, including the suspended Semi Ajayi, with the hope that Nigeria will beat Gabon and qualify for the second game.
According to FIFA, if Nigeria get past Gabon, they will face the winner of the second semi-final between Cameroon and the Democratic Republic of Congo.
8 players arrive Super Eagles' camp
Eight players have arrived in the Super Eagles team camp in Rabat, Morocco, ahead of the crucial World Cup playoff against Gabon on November 13, 2025.
Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong, as always, leads the early arrivals to the team after featuring in Al-Kholood’s 4-0 loss to Al Qadsiah on Thursday, November 6.
Russia-based Olakunle Olusegun has also arrived in camp. London-based trio of Samuel Chukwueze, Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey have also joined the team.
Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Tolu Arokodare, Paris FC’s Moses Simon and Besiktas midfielder Wilfred Ndidi also got into camp on Sunday.
The remaining players are expected to arrive in camp on Monday ahead of the first training session in the evening.
Osimhen rushes to the airport
As seen in a video shared on Instagram by S9 Spor, Victor Osimhen was spotted rushing out of the stadium to join his flight to Rabat after Galatasaray’s 1-0 loss to Kocaelispor.
Osimhen scored during the match, but it was disallowed for offside. He refused to dwell on that when a journalist asked him after the match.
“The game has happened, and I need to travel to the national team. I've moved on from that; now I focus on my national team,” he said.
Nigerians have high expectations from the Galatasaray forward to help the team reach the World Cup.
Gabon coach shares tactics to frustrate Nigeria
Legit.ng reported that Gabon coach Thierry Mouyouma shared his tactics to frustrate the Super Eagles of Nigeria during the World Cup playoff.
Mouyouma is focused on starving the Nigerian attack, including Osimhen of the ball, which will limit their efficiency and the damage they can cause.
