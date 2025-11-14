Nigerian social media personality Verydarkman has reacted to the performance of Super Eagles goalkeeper Nwabali

This came after the Super Eagles beat the Panthers of Gabon 4-1 ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers

VDM came forward with a video analysing Nwabali’s recent performance, triggering reactions on social media

Nigerian social media personality Martins Vincent Otse aka Verydarkman (VDM) has shared his thoughts on Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali’s performance following Nigeria’s 4–1 victory over Gabon in the ongoing 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

In a video posted shortly after the match, VDM commended Nwabali for his consistency and dedication in goal but also warned him against being “too confident” during matches.

“Alright, so Nigeria has won 4-1. We are closing in on qualifying for the World Cup. Now, Nwabali, our keeper, you are a very good keeper. God will bless you for all the effort you have put so far. But you see, your overconfidence is too much,” he said.

VDM noted that in previous games, Nwabali’s tendency to take risks almost led to costly mistakes and advised him to stay focused as the qualifiers continue.

“You are good, but your overconfidence will put you in a problem very soon. The big stage is coming. Please take note,” he added.

Despite his criticism, VDM expressed his admiration for the Chippa United shot-stopper, assuring him of the fans’ support.

“You are our good keeper. We like you. We love you. Thank you for your service,” he concluded.

Nwabali has been one of Nigeria’s standout players since his impressive performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), where he helped the Super Eagles reach the final.

Verydarkman criticises Nwabali, reactions

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

victorucheagali said:

"Omo in time like this super eagles no need this can negative vibe u just want make dem drag the keeper."

kingshedy1800 said:

"Nwabali is not good. And osimhen is missing way too many goals. There are some matches you won’t get too many chances."

realameerdev said:

"I love him and accept VDM opinion."

official.splash1 said:

"Na true🙌🙌🙌."

francolyn080 said:

"I dey beg the keeper from here too o."

queen_that_hot said:

"Gbam 💯. That guy almost give me heart attack today. Make he try that rubbish with mbappe or Yamine lamal na😂😂😂."

khaleeto_0 said:

"Na true ooo."

lagosjerseystore said:

"He said true without hate."

talesbyblessing said:

"Omo Congratulations to Nigeria 🇳🇬 😍 But Wetin go do Davido stake?"

austin_w888 said:

"I swr the guy don cost us goals alot."

divine677777 said:

"Shut up."

valentinevictor36 said:

"Make we try our second keeper."

vdm_disciple001 said:

"Don't play 😂 presido must talk him mind."

