Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has confirmed that the team has reached a resolution with the NFF

The Nigerian national team players boycotted training on Tuesday to protest unpaid allowances for many years

The Super Eagles players will train on Wednesday ahead of the crucial World Cup playoff match against Gabon

Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has confirmed that the team has reached a resolution with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

The players refused to train on Tuesday evening ahead of the crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff match against the Panthers of Gabon.

Super Eagles stars set to resume training after reaching resolution with NFF. Photo from @wtroostekong.

Source: Twitter

Super Eagles stars boycotted training in protest against the NFF over unpaid allowances dating back many years, despite having a big match ahead.

The players’ leaders have been in negotiations with the NFF and the National Sports Commission in order to reach a resolution before the match.

Ekong confirms resolution with NFF

Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong, who promised Nigerians that he would provide details of a resolution, has delivered on his promise.

The defender published a statement on his X page, confirming that the issue has been resolved and the team remains focused on the match ahead.

“Issue RESOLVED. Outstanding promises cleared on ground. Team is UNITED and focused as before on representing NIGERIA with our maximum for the games ahead! 🇳🇬 @NGSuperEagles,” he wrote.

Source: Legit.ng