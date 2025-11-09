A top Super Eagles player has revealed the team has not been paid match bonuses by the NFF for two years

This latest revelation comes as Eric Chelle named his squad for the 2026 World Cup playoff opener against Gabon

Nigeria is seeking to qualify for the FIFA World Cup after missing the 2022 edition in Qatar

Tensions have quietly crept into the Super Eagles camp after a top player revealed they have not received any match bonuses from the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) for the past two years.

The three-time African champions are preparing for the crucial World Cup playoff set for November 13 to November 16 in Rabat, Morocco.

Nigeria, after failing to secure an automatic ticket to the competition, have been drawn to face Gabon in a four-nation mini tournament for the African playoffs.

A senior member of the Super Eagles has caused a stir after he revealed the players are being owed match bonuses for at least two years.

“I am not sure anyone is thinking about bonuses in the team, because we haven’t been paid for two years. Most people don’t know that but it’s not enough reason not to honour the call up or put in your best when you play for Nigeria,” the anonymous player told OwnGoal Nigeria.

The player added:

“I wasn’t in the team for the Unity Cup or the friendly game against Russia, but I reliably gathered that no one was paid a dime. It’s been the same story for two years now.”

Despite the financial frustrations, there is no indication that the team’s focus has wavered ahead of their critical Africa playoff campaign for the 2026 World Cup.

Chelle releases strong squad to face Gabon

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has announced a star-studded squad filled with experience and young talent for the playoff opener against Gabon in Morocco, Daily Sports reports.

The list features stars like Victor Osimhen, Stanley Nwabali, Calvin Bassey, Alex Iwobi, and William Troost-Ekong.

Chelle has also recalled players Ejuke Chidera, Raphael Onyedika, and Bright Osayi-Samuel, while handing a debut invitation to Olakunle Olusegun.

The carefully balanced squad reflects Chelle’s intent to combine stability with fresh energy as Nigeria targets qualification for the World Cup.

Nigeria eyes playoff success

Nigeria will kick off its campaign on November 13 against Gabon, one of the toughest sides in the mini-tournament, as seen on CAF's official website.

The winner will advance to face either Democratic Republic of Congo or Cameroon in the final on November 16.

Whoever wins the final will proceed to the Intercontinental playoffs, where six countries will battle for two tickets to the 2026 World Cup.

Heading into the tournament, Nigeria is widely regarded as one of the favourites, but the competition promises to be fierce.

The three-time African champions will need to combine discipline and skill to overcome their playoff rivals.

While the bonus row has raised eyebrows, players insist it will not affect their commitment.

