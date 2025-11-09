Seven Super Eagles players have arrived early for the camping exercise ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoffs

Nigeria will take on Gabon in the first semifinal of the playoffs at Stade Prince Heritier Moulay El Hassan on November 13

Eric Chelle will be banking on some of his in-form players to make a statement ahead of the playoffs

Super Eagles are condemned to beat Gabon in the World Cup playoff on Thursday, November 13, if they stand a chance of sealing the ticket.

Eric Chelle managed six matches in the World Cup qualifiers since March 2025 after he was appointed the head coach of the men's senior national team.

The former Mali coach moved Nigeria from fourth position with three points in March to second position with 17 points, finishing amongst the top four best losers at the end of the qualifiers last October, per ESPN.

Eric Chelle during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers match between Lesotho and Nigeria at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane. Photo by PHILL MAGAKOE / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Head coach Eric Chelle had invited a 24-man squad on Saturday, and the team is set to hold its first official training session on Monday.

Legit.ng looks at four Super Eagles players who must be in top form if Nigeria stands a chance of beating the Panthers of Gabon.

Four Super Eagles stars to watch out for

1. Victor Osimhen

Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen is currently one of the best strikers in Europe. The former Napoli striker inspired Nigeria to win their first match during the 2026 World Cup qualifiers and went ahead to score six goals in the process, including a hat-trick against Benin Republic.

Osimhen’s scoring prowess has also translated to the UEFA Champions League, where his recent hat-trick against Ajax not only secured a vital win for Galatasaray but also led to the dismissal of Dutch coach John Heitinga.

The Nigerian international currently tops the UEFA Golden Boot standings with six goals, per Transfermarkt.

2. Calvin Bassey

Fulham defender Calvin Bassey has grown into a commanding figure at the heart of the Super Eagles’ backline.

The 25-year-old kept Nigeria's World Cup hopes alive following his equaliser against the Bafana Bafana in their matchday 7. Since the appointment of Eric Chelle, the former Ajax defender has constantly received a call-up.

Calvin Bassey during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Africa qualifier match between South Africa and Nigeria at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein. Photo by: Phill Magakoe / AFP

Source: Getty Images

Nigerians will be banking on him to continue with his exceptional display despite his loss to Everton in the Premier League on Saturday, November 8.

3. Alex Iwobi

Former Arsenal star Iwobi has remained one of the most consistent players in the Super Eagles squad. Despite the constant criticism from fans, Iwobi has continued to win the heart of Eric Chelle.

Iwobi is already assured of a starting role in Chelle's setup ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff against Gabon. Whether orchestrating play from deep or contributing defensively, Iwobi’s influence continues to be felt in every phase of the game.

4. Stanley Nwabali

Chippa United goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali has been under fire in the last three matches due to his performance. The former Go Round FC goalkeeper inspired Nigeria to finish second at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations but his recent performance has made Nigerians call for his replacement.

Nigerians will be banking on Nwabali not to commit any blunder that could cost the nation from missing the World Cup.

Chelle looks ahead of 2025 AFCON

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle said a win during the 2025 FIFA World Cup playoffs will inspire Nigeria ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Chelle explained that playing two straight matches in Morocco will give Nigeria a fair advantage over every team.

Source: Legit.ng