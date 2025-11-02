Raphael Onyedika has returned from injury just in time for Nigeria’s crucial World Cup playoff clash against Gabon

The Club Brugge midfielder impressed on his comeback, boosting both club and country’s confidence

Onyedika’s recovery strengthens Nigeria’s midfield options as the Super Eagles chase a 2026 World Cup ticket

Nigeria have been handed a major boost ahead of their crucial CAF World Cup qualifying playoff as Raphael Onyedika returns to full fitness.

The Super Eagles midfielder, who plays for Belgian club Club Brugge, has made a swift recovery from a hamstring injury that sidelined him for over a month.

The 23-year-old picked up the injury in the thrilling 5-5 draw against Westerlo in September and was ruled out for 37 days.

His absence was felt both at club level and internationally, but his return comes at the perfect time for Nigeria as they prepare for their must-win playoff against Gabon on November 13 in Morocco.

As seen on Livescores, Onyedika made his return from injury in Club Brugge’s 2-1 win over FCV Dender EH, coming off the bench in the 63rd minute to help secure the victory.

The win not only kept Brugge in contention for the Belgian Pro League title but also confirmed that Onyedika has regained match sharpness ahead of Nigeria’s decisive games this month.

Boost for club and country

Club Brugge’s unbeaten run now extends to seven matches across all competitions, and Onyedika’s comeback adds much-needed depth to their midfield.

His composure and ability to dictate tempo from deep positions make the 23-year-old midfielder a vital player for both Brugge and Nigeria.

Transfer rumours have been swirling around the Nigerian midfielder, linking him to clubs in France and Italy. However, his immediate focus remains on helping Brugge maintain their title push and boosting Nigeria’s World Cup hopes.

Onyedika’s return will calm nerves within the Super Eagles camp, where injuries to key players have recently been a concern, with at least five players already ruled out of the World Cup playoffs.

For head coach Eric Chelle, Onyedika’s availability means an additional option in a game where control of the midfield could prove decisive.

Nigeria’s playoff path intensifies

Nigeria’s road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup is entering a critical phase.

The Super Eagles face Gabon in their first playoff fixture, with the winner going on to meet either Cameroon or DR Congo for a spot in the Intercontinental playoffs, as seen on CAF's official website.

The two eventual winners from the Intercontinental playoffs will advance to the 2026 World Cup, to be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Having Onyedika back at full strength provides Nigeria with the balance and energy needed in midfield against a physical Gabonese side.

The 23-year-old midfielder will be key as the Super Eagles look to book their ticket to the next stage.

