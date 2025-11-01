Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen remains Nigeria’s most valuable footballer with a €75 million valuation

Victor Osimhen has once again proven his dominance in Nigerian football, holding firm as the country’s most valuable player with a market valuation of €75 million.

The Galatasaray striker’s value remains unchanged following his record-breaking €75 million transfer from Napoli in July 2025.

Victor Osimhen remains Nigeria's most valuable player in 2025. Photo by Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

According to Transfermarkt, the Super Eagles’ striker continues to justify his price tag with consistent performances and leadership on the pitch, making him the most valuable player in the Turkish Super Lig and a standout among Nigerian internationals.

Despite a relatively quiet start to life in Turkey, Osimhen’s reputation as one of the most complete forwards in world football has kept his stock intact.

His stable valuation is a testament to his reliability and global recognition, setting him apart from other Nigerian stars who have seen sharp rises and declines in market worth over the past year.

Lookman and Boniface drop in latest ranking

In contrast to Osimhen, Ademola Lookman and Victor Boniface have experienced major valuation dips, signaling a shift in perception among Nigeria’s top footballers.

Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, Tolu Arokodare, Alex Iwobi, and Calvin Bassey are all ranked in the top top most valuable Nigerian players. Photo by Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Lookman, who once held a €60 million market value earlier this year, has seen that figure slashed to €40 million, largely due to a dip in form for both club and country, as seen on Fotmob.

Similarly, Boniface, once one of the fastest-rising Nigerian forwards in Europe, has seen his value drop by €20 million, now standing at €20 million.

His move to Werder Bremen and injury struggles have slowed his momentum after a strong breakout season in the Bundesliga.

These declines underscore the volatility of the football market, where consistent performances and fitness can dramatically influence a player’s perceived worth.

Both Lookman and Boniface will be looking to bounce back in the coming months to reclaim their places among Europe’s top-valued African stars.

Nigeria’s emerging stars and steady climbers

While some top names have dropped, others are rapidly climbing the valuation ladder.

Tolu Arokodare is one of the standout risers, jumping from €18 million to €25 million following his move to Wolves in the Premier League.

The former Genk forward’s sharp rise places him fifth on the list, just behind Fulham duo Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey, who are both valued at €28 million.

Defender Ola Aina continues to impress at Nottingham Forest, valued at €22 million, while Raphael Onyedika of Club Brugge maintains a strong €20 million mark.

Perhaps the biggest surprise is Honest Ahanor, the Atalanta left-back whose value has skyrocketed from €5 million to €20 million, signaling his rapid emergence as one of Nigeria’s brightest young prospects.

Rounding off the top ten is Nathan Tella of Bayer Leverkusen, valued at €15 million despite recent injury setbacks.

Nigeria's most valuable players (Top 10)

Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray) - €75 Million

Ademola Lookman (Atalanta) - €40 Million

Alex Iwobi (Fulham) - €28 Million

Calvin Bassey (Fulham) - €28 Million

Tolu Arokodare (Wolves) - €25 Million

Ola Aina (Nottingham Forest) - €22 Million

Victor Boniface (Werder Bremen) - €20 Million

Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge) - €20 Million

Honest Ahanor (Atalanta) - €20 Million

Nathan Tella (Bayer Leverkusen) - €15 Million

