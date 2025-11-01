Victor Osimhen has sent a message to Galatasaray fans after their 0-0 draw against Trabzonspor at Rams Park

The highly-anticipated match was one-sided, with Galatasaray dominating the majority of the 90 minutes

Up next for the Turkish Super League champions is a UEFA Champions League match against Ajax

Victor Osimhen has sent a message to Galatasaray fans after the 0-0 draw against Trabzonspor in the Turkish Super League match on November 1, 2025.

Galatasaray dominated the match but failed to score, hitting the bar and having goals ruled out for offside in an entertaining encounter at Rams Park.

Victor Osimhen during Galatasaray's 0-0 draw against Trabzonspor. Photo by Gokhan Taner/Middle East Images.

Source: Getty Images

Manchester United goalkeeper, on loan at Trabzonspor, Andre Onana, thwarted Osimhen and his teammate’s effort in a one-sided affair in Istanbul.

Osimhen makes promise to Galatasaray fans

Osimhen made a promise to Galatasaray fans after the draw against Trabzonspor, claiming that they would make them happy in the UEFA Champions League match against Ajax.

“We couldn't make our fans happy today, but we will do our best to make them smile in the Ajax match on Wednesday,” he said after the match.

Victor Osimhen after Galatasaray's 0-0 draw against Trabzonspor. Photo by Abdulhamid Hosbas.

Source: Getty Images

Source: Legit.ng