National Sports Commission chairman Alhaji Shehu Dikko has praised Victor Osimhen’s commitment to the Super Eagles ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff.

Osimhen netted a hat-trick against Benin on the final matchday of the qualifiers to help Nigeria clinch the playoff spot despite a shaky start to the campaign.

Victor Osimhen pushes Nigeria to World Cup playoffs. Photo by Phill Magakoe/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Nigerians look up to the Galatasaray forward to deliver an inspiring performance in the playoffs to help the team reach the World Cup in the USA, Mexico, and Canada.

The Super Eagles will face Gabon in the semi-final of the African playoff, and if they win, they will face the winner of the second semi-final between Cameroon and DR Congo.

A win in both matches guarantees them a spot in the continental playoff scheduled for Mexico in March 2026 for a chance to reach the World Cup.

The Nigeria Football Federation faces a football crisis if the team fails to qualify for the tournament, having also missed out on the 2022 edition in Qatar.

Shehu Dikko praised Osimhen's commitment

NSC chairman Shehu Dikko has singled out Osimhen for praise ahead of the Super Eagles' playoff match against the Panthers of Gabon in Morocco.

Dikko acknowledges Osimhen is the driving force in the team, and he always needs to be managed in the dressing room after a poor result.

“Forget what you see outside the pitch. After every game, if the team does not do well, we have to manage Osimhen in the dressing room because he's always passionate about it,” Dikko told Channels TV.

“He wants to push everybody to deliver. He wants everyone to play the way he plays, with the heart, with the mind, with everything they've got, regardless of whether they get injured or not.

“He's a good positive to the team, and even if you look at the qualification, basically all the games that he didn’t play, we had a problem.”

The NFF’s assessment of the Super Eagles’ World Cup playoffs journey corroborates Dikko’s claims, as Osimhen was the standout player.

Victor Osimhen during Super Eagles' 2-1 win over Lesotho. Photo by Phill Magakoe/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Super Eagles scored 15 goals during the group stage, with Osimhen scoring six, while nine other players scored one each, underlining his importance to the team.

The former Napoli forward played five matches, four of which they won, and drew 1-1 against Zimbabwe in Uyo minutes after he was substituted.

In his absence, the team played four draws and lost to Benin. Many Nigerians believe the team would have qualified automatically if he were available for all matches.

Iwobi warned Gabon of Osimhen and Lookman

Legit.ng reported that Alex Iwobi told Gabon to be wary of the threat posed by Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman ahead of their playoff spot.

The Fulham midfielder admits that having such players and missing out on the World Cup will be a shame for the team and the entire country.

