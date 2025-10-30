The Chairman of National Sports Commission (NSC), Shehu Dikko has clarified that the $1.2 million FIFA Goal Project in Kebbi followed due process

The NSC Chairman explained that the project was certified and commissioned by FIFA after completion in 2023

Dikko cautions against distracting the Super Eagles ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifier against Gabon

Former 2nd Vice President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Shehu Dikko, has addressed the ongoing controversy surrounding the FIFA Goal Project in Kebbi.

There have been calls from football critics to investigate past and present NFF board members for their inability to provide proof of the $10 million received from FIFA for the developmental program and infrastructure.

Dikko insisted that the initiative was executed transparently and in full compliance with international standards.

FIFA funded the stadium facility in Kebbi state, Nigeria with $1.2 million. Photo by: Oscar Fuentes/Jam Media.

Source: Getty Images

Dikko gives fresh update on Kebbi Stadium

The Chairman of National Sports Commission, Mallam Shehu Dikko, said the Kebbi project adhered strictly to FIFA’s procurement and approval procedures.

Speaking at the SWAN @60 event in Abuja, the Kaduna-born football administrator explained that the project was publicly advertised and duly certified by FIFA upon completion. He said:

“I was the first person to handle a FIFA Goal Project in Nigeria, hence I can speak to the Kebbi project issue.

“The project was advertised as reflected on the requisite website before it was awarded. It totally followed due process and was certified and commissioned by FIFA.”

Dikko further clarified the financial details of the project, noting that the $1.2 million released by FIFA at the time equated to around ₦300 million, given the prevailing exchange rate.

He described as absurd the comparison between the Kebbi facility and Kenya’s Nairobi project, which is reportedly valued at over $300 million and funded by the Kenyan government. He said:

“It is absurd to juxtapose the Kebbi project and that of the Nairobi project being put in place by the Kenyan government at over $300 million. They are completely different in scope, funding source, and purpose.”

Chairman National Sports Commission, Shehu Dikko, Kwara State Governor, Abdilrahman Abdulrazaq during the 2025 FA Cup between Kwara United and Abakaliki FC. Photo by: Adekunle Ajayi.

Source: Getty Images

Dikko cautioned against spreading misinformation, as the news could distract the Super Eagles during their 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff against Gabon in Rabat, Morocco, on November 13.

He called on media practitioners and stakeholders to act responsibly by seeking proper clarification before publishing or amplifying unverified claims.

“As professionals, I advise that you always seek clarification and check before you jump into conclusions.

“Is it at this time we are struggling to qualify for the FIFA World Cup that we should be spreading unverified stories driven by politics and other interests?”

FIFA has not issued an official statement directly addressing the allegations; its decision to highlight a Nigerian project appears to serve as visual proof of the programme’s impact.

Pinnick break silence on $1.2m Kebbi Stadium

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Vice President of Confederation of African Football (CAF), Amaju Pinnick, has openly denied the allegation of mismanagement of funds during his tenure as NFF President.

The former Delta State Football Association Chairman said the criticism was completely misconstrued as FIFA maintains strict financial oversight on the various goal projects all over the world.

Proofreading by Omoleye Omoruyi, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng