A young Nigerian lady who is a graduate of UNIPORT narrated how she bagged a first-class degree in a rare course

She mentioned in the viral post that her dad had previously shared a dream about her achieving the academic feat

She shared lovely photos of herself alongside her parents on her graduation day from the university

A young Nigerian lady, Woke Obinuchi Miracle, has trended online after sharing how she achieved a first-class degree to fulfill her father's long-term dream.

The graduate took to her Facebook page to celebrate the academic milestone alongside her family members.

A UNIPORT graduate bags a first-class degree in a rare course. Photo credit: Woke Obinuchi Miracle/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Obinuchi Miracle successfully bagged the competitive degree from the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT), Rivers State. She accompanied her emotional post with beautiful photographs taken with her mother and father during the graduation ceremony.

UNIPORT graduate fulfills father's dream

In her social media post, the young lady revealed that her father had envisioned her success long before it became a reality. The lady who graduated from the department of Sports and exercise science, explained that she initially doubted her capacity to hit the milestone but promised to try her best.

She said:

"I'm super glad I made my parents proud this season.

I could remember when my dad once told me he dreamt when I had a first class, I believed 60% and told him I will try my best, but even though I won't make it to that height, I will definitely get a second class upper.

Fast forward to today, the dream is now a reality.

They have a new graduate who is also a first class holder from the department of Sports and exercise science."

She further poured out her gratitude to her parents for sacrificing their own comfort to ensure she had a smooth academic journey in the university. She also appreciated God for keeping them alive to witness her big day.

Miracle added:

"They sacrificed their happiness just for me to have a smooth sail while in school.😭

Every call with them is a prayer.

I thank God for keeping them to see me graduate.

They will live to eat the fruit of their labour, God have answered this prayer.

To my parents, I'm short of gratitude words that will equate to what you've done for me.

Thank you. God bless you for me🙏🙏🙏"

Reactions as UNIPORT graduate bags first class

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the graduate's post below:

Esther Donald said:

"Congratulations."

Obuba Onyemaobi said:

"Sports Science, anyway the babe even resembles a footballer."

Onu Enyahiechi said:

"Congratulations."

See the Facebook post below:

UNIPORT graduate bags good grades

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady has shared her excitement with social media users after graduating with a second-class upper degree from UNIPORT.

Source: Legit.ng