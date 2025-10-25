FIFA has subtly reacted to online accusations of NFF misusing football development funds from the world governing body

The world body showcased a $1.2 million stadium project in Kebbi State on its social media headers in reaction

The NFF insists all FIFA and CAF funds are audited and tied to specific development goals

The world football governing body, FIFA, has responded indirectly to allegations against the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) regarding the alleged misuse of funds meant for football development in the country.

The controversy began when popular football content creator, Big Bird (@C_Mobike), launched a social media campaign demanding transparency from the NFF.

FIFA has responded to allegations that the NFF misappropriated funds intended for football development. Photo by MB Media

Source: Getty Images

He questioned how the federation has used funds received from FIFA and CAF over the past decade, claiming little progress has been made in grassroots or infrastructural development.

C_Mobike alleged that since 2016, Nigeria had received roughly $10 million (₦150 billion) through the FIFA Forward Programme, an initiative designed to promote football infrastructure worldwide.

His claims quickly gained traction among Nigerian football fans frustrated by the country’s dwindling football facilities and inconsistent performances on the global stage.

NFF denies embezzlement claims

In a swift response, the NFF dismissed the allegations, describing them as “misinformation” spread by individuals who do not understand FIFA’s funding process.

The NFF, on its official website, clarified that all funds from FIFA and CAF are project-specific, meaning they cannot be diverted for other purposes or withdrawn as gifts.

According to a statement released by the federation, each project funded by FIFA undergoes strict auditing. Independent auditors from both FIFA and CAF review every account tied to the projects annually.

The NFF also cited ongoing projects such as the NFF/FIFA Players’ Hostel and two mini training pitches at the MKO Abiola National Stadium in Abuja as proof that funds are being used transparently.

Each stage of construction, they explained, is verified before new tranches of funds are released, often directly to FIFA-approved consultants, bypassing local administrators to reduce corruption risks.

FIFA posts stadium photo amid controversy

In what many see as a subtle yet powerful statement, FIFA updated its official X and Facebook banners to show the newly constructed $1.2 million artificial pitch in Birnin-Kebbi, Kebbi State.

FIFA has updated its headers on Facebook and X with the newly constructed $1.2 million artificial pitch built by the NFF in Kebbi State. Photo credit: FIFA

Source: Twitter

The project, financed under the FIFA Forward Programme, is one of two such developments in Nigeria, with another facility currently under construction in Ugborodo, Delta State.

While FIFA has not issued an official statement directly addressing the allegations, its decision to highlight a Nigerian project appears to serve as visual proof of the programme’s impact.

The timing of the post, just days after the NFF’s clarification, has sparked debate among fans, with some interpreting it as FIFA’s way of backing the federation amid rising public scrutiny.

As the discussion continues, football lovers across Nigeria are calling for greater transparency and clearer communication between FIFA, CAF, and the NFF.

NFF releases fire statement

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the NFF has published a statement on its website in response to an allegation of mismanagement of funds by the federation.

The federation, which oversees all football-related matters in Nigeria, has been accused of embezzling funds received from FIFA and CAF towards football development.

Source: Legit.ng