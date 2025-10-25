Africa Digital Media Awards

Global site navigation

Local editions

FIFA Posts Abandoned Stadium Days After NFF’s Statement on $1.2M Funding From Football Body
Football

FIFA Posts Abandoned Stadium Days After NFF’s Statement on $1.2M Funding From Football Body

by  Chukwu Ikechukwu
3 min read
  • FIFA has subtly reacted to online accusations of NFF misusing football development funds from the world governing body
  • The world body showcased a $1.2 million stadium project in Kebbi State on its social media headers in reaction
  • The NFF insists all FIFA and CAF funds are audited and tied to specific development goals

CHECK OUT: Share Your Feedback on Legit.ng & Win Access to Our Copywriting Course!

The world football governing body, FIFA, has responded indirectly to allegations against the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) regarding the alleged misuse of funds meant for football development in the country.

The controversy began when popular football content creator, Big Bird (@C_Mobike), launched a social media campaign demanding transparency from the NFF.

FIFA, NFF, Gianni Infantino, World Cup
FIFA has responded to allegations that the NFF misappropriated funds intended for football development. Photo by MB Media
Source: Getty Images

He questioned how the federation has used funds received from FIFA and CAF over the past decade, claiming little progress has been made in grassroots or infrastructural development.

ATTENTION: Protect Yourself From Fake News — Learn How In Our Free Short Course. Get a Certificate!

C_Mobike alleged that since 2016, Nigeria had received roughly $10 million (₦150 billion) through the FIFA Forward Programme, an initiative designed to promote football infrastructure worldwide.

Read also

NFF releases statement amid allegations it mismanaged ₦15 billion for FIFA initiative

His claims quickly gained traction among Nigerian football fans frustrated by the country’s dwindling football facilities and inconsistent performances on the global stage.

NFF denies embezzlement claims

In a swift response, the NFF dismissed the allegations, describing them as “misinformation” spread by individuals who do not understand FIFA’s funding process.

The NFF, on its official website, clarified that all funds from FIFA and CAF are project-specific, meaning they cannot be diverted for other purposes or withdrawn as gifts.

According to a statement released by the federation, each project funded by FIFA undergoes strict auditing. Independent auditors from both FIFA and CAF review every account tied to the projects annually.

The NFF also cited ongoing projects such as the NFF/FIFA Players’ Hostel and two mini training pitches at the MKO Abiola National Stadium in Abuja as proof that funds are being used transparently.

Each stage of construction, they explained, is verified before new tranches of funds are released, often directly to FIFA-approved consultants, bypassing local administrators to reduce corruption risks.

Read also

Nigeria missing as CAF releases list of officials ahead of AFCON 2025

FIFA posts stadium photo amid controversy

In what many see as a subtle yet powerful statement, FIFA updated its official X and Facebook banners to show the newly constructed $1.2 million artificial pitch in Birnin-Kebbi, Kebbi State.

FIFA, NFF, Super Eagles, World Cup, Corruption
FIFA has updated its headers on Facebook and X with the newly constructed $1.2 million artificial pitch built by the NFF in Kebbi State. Photo credit: FIFA
Source: Twitter

The project, financed under the FIFA Forward Programme, is one of two such developments in Nigeria, with another facility currently under construction in Ugborodo, Delta State.

While FIFA has not issued an official statement directly addressing the allegations, its decision to highlight a Nigerian project appears to serve as visual proof of the programme’s impact.

The timing of the post, just days after the NFF’s clarification, has sparked debate among fans, with some interpreting it as FIFA’s way of backing the federation amid rising public scrutiny.

As the discussion continues, football lovers across Nigeria are calling for greater transparency and clearer communication between FIFA, CAF, and the NFF.

NFF releases fire statement

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the NFF has published a statement on its website in response to an allegation of mismanagement of funds by the federation.

Read also

Breaking: EFCC vows to probe Ifeanyi Okowa, "Joining APC won't help you"

The federation, which oversees all football-related matters in Nigeria, has been accused of embezzling funds received from FIFA and CAF towards football development.

Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Chukwu Ikechukwu avatar

Chukwu Ikechukwu (Sports Editor) Chukwu Ikechukwu Godwin is a seasoned sports journalist with over a decade of experience across radio, TV, and online media. His career has seen him contribute his expertise to prominent media outlets such as Today FM, Wish FM, Silverbird Communications, and Sports Brief. Chukwu has covered prominent sporting events, including the African Wrestling Championship, NPFL matches, AFCON, and World Cup qualifiers, etc. Email: Chukwu.ikechukwu@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Hot: