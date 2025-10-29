Former Nigeria Football Federation Amaju Pinnick has clarified issues surrounding the FIFA-funded stadium

The world football governing body showcased a $ 1 . 2 million stadium project in Kebbi State on its social media headers in reaction

The current NFF leadership has also published a statement in response to the allegation of mismanagement

Former Vice President of Confederation of African Football (CAF) Amaju Pinnick has openly denied the allegation of mismanagement of funds during his tenure as NFF President.

The issue started trending on social media when popular football critic, Big Bird (@C_Mobike), launched a campaign demanding transparency from the football authorities in Nigeria.

He challenged the Nigeria Football Federation to publish funds received from FIFA and CAF over the past decades, claiming little progress has been made in grassroots or infrastructural development.

The football content creator alleged that since 2016, Nigeria had received roughly $10 million (₦150 billion) through the FIFA Forward Programme, an initiative designed to promote football infrastructure worldwide.

Meanwhile, the present NFF board have described them as “misinformation” spread by individuals who do not understand FIFA’s funding process.

The NFF, on its official website, clarified that all funds from FIFA and CAF are project-specific, meaning they cannot be diverted for other purposes or withdrawn as gifts. NFF wrote:

“FIFA Forward projects, such as the ongoing NFF/FIFA Players’ Hostel and new training pitches inside the MKO Abiola National Stadium, are subjected to strict controls, monitored and verified at every stage of the work."

Pinnick speaks for the first time on Kebbi Stadium

Amaju Pinnick claimed that the previous board did not engage in financial mismanagement while constructing the $1.2 million FIFA Goal Project in Kebbi State.

According to Arise TV, the former Delta State Football Association Chairman said the criticism was completely misconstrued as FIFA maintains strict financial oversight on the various goal projects all over the world. He said:

"If the world football governing body gives you money, they properly audit the funds as they are aware of everything from A to Z, they have standards.

"So if the contract of the FIFA-funded Kebbi Goal Project was about $1.1 million in 2020, how much was it in naira? Less than ₦400 million, that’s what people don’t know."

The former FIFA Council member explained the project did not gulp any additional funds, as the construction got delayed after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pinnick appealed to the general public to verify information before making accusations on social media. He said:

“There was no variation despite the challenges. Everything went according to plan. You can hate Amaju Pinnick, but love Nigerian football.”

