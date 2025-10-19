Arne Slot has admitted Liverpool struggled to break down Manchester United’s low defensive block

Harry Maguire’s late header sealed Man United’s first Anfield win in nearly a decade

Liverpool now sit four points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal after a fourth consecutive defeat

Liverpool’s rough patch deepened on Sunday as they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Manchester United, marking their fourth consecutive loss in all competitions.

Harry Maguire’s late goal sealed a famous victory for the Red Devils at Anfield, their first in almost ten years.

Harry Maguire gave Manchester United a famous 2-1 win against Liverpool at Anfield. Photo by Carl Recine

Source: Getty Images

Manchester United struck first within the opening minute through Bryan Mbeumo, punishing Liverpool’s sloppy start.

Despite Cody Gakpo’s equaliser in the second half giving the hosts hope, Maguire’s header six minutes from time silenced the home crowd and left Liverpool’s season wobbling, Sky Sports reports.

The result leaves Arne Slot’s men four points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal after just eight games, and frustration is beginning to show.

What once felt like a solid start under the Reds manager is quickly turning into a period of concern for the Premier League defending champions.

Slot reacts after Liverpool’s defeat

Speaking after the match, Liverpool manager Arne Slot did not hide his disappointment but insisted his team created enough chances to win, BBC reports.

Arne Slot is unhappy with Liverpool's fourth successive defeat after the Reds were beaten at home by Manchester United. Photo by Carl Recine

Source: Getty Images

The Dutch manager pointed to Manchester United’s deep defensive setup as a key challenge his side could not overcome.

“It is always difficult to play against a team that defends in a low block and mainly plays the long ball,” Slot said.

“It makes it even more difficult when you go one down after one minute when one of our players is on the floor.”

Slot noted that while Liverpool dominated possession and produced several opportunities, the finishing touch was missing.

“If you would have told me before the game that against the low block, against so many long balls, we would have created as many chances as we did, I would not have expected us to lose,” he added.

“But that is what we did. We had enough chances to score more than one goal, but on the other hand, we again conceded two, and one of the two was from a set piece.”

Liverpool’s early momentum starts to slip

The energy that defined Liverpool’s early matches under Slot seems to be fading.

What began as a promising start to the season has turned into a concerning stretch of inconsistency.

Late goals that once rescued points have been replaced by late goals conceded, and the confidence that carried them through tough moments looks shaky.

Losing to Manchester United at home is always painful, but doing so while on a losing streak adds another layer of frustration.

With Arsenal pulling further ahead and Manchester City finding rhythm, Liverpool’s early title hopes are now under pressure.

Fans hail Maguire after late winner

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Manchester United defeated Liverpool 2-1 to condemn the Reds to their fourth consecutive Premier League loss on Sunday night, October 19.

Harry Maguire’s goal ensured that Manchester United secured a back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time under Ruben Amorim's tenure as manager.

Source: Legit.ng