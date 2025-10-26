Arne Slot has labeled Liverpool's 3-2 defeat at the hands of Brentford as his worst defeat

Mohamed Salah's 89th-minute goal was not enough for the Reds to secure a draw at the GTECH Community Stadium

Liverpool now sit in sixth position behind Arsenal, Sunderland, Manchester City, Manchester United, and Bournemouth

Reigning champions Liverpool lost 3-2 to Brentford to record their fourth consecutive Premier League defeat at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday night, October 25.

The home team took the lead in the 5th minute when Dango Ouattara volleyed in following a long through before Kevin Schade made it 2-0 in the 45th minute.

In the 45+5 minutes, the Reds replied through Milos Kerkez, converting Conor Bradley’s cross.

Virgil van Dijk and other Liverpool players during their 3-2 defeat against Brentford at Gtech Community Stadium. Photo by: Alex Pantling.

Source: Getty Images

Igor Thiago restored Brentford’s two-goal advantage from the penalty spot on the hour mark.

Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah gave Liverpool hope with a clinical finish in the 89th minute, but they had left it too late.

According to Al Jazeera, this is the first time since 2021 that Liverpool lost four straight matches.

The Reds now occupy sixth position in the EPL log, four points behind Arsenal, while Brentford’s second win in a row moved them up to 10th place, two points behind Liverpool.

Slot reacts after Liverpool's defeat

Speaking after the match, Liverpool manager Arne Slot said the team is yet to find a solution to their struggles.

The Dutch manager said the Reds conceded too many goals, which is not good for the team.

"Quite a few things. It is definitely that teams have a certain playing style against us; it is a very good strategy to play. We have not found an answer yet.

"Going 1-0 down does not help after five minutes. We are still, even today, when we don't play well, able to score two goals."

According to Daily Mail, Slot noted that the acquisition of new signings during the summer also played a huge role in the slow start of the club.

"It has something to do with when you change a lot in the summer. I did not expect it to go with four losses in a row."

"That's not the only thing we prepared them for because Brentford are also known for very good set-pieces.

Fans react

@nzkhattar said:

"Banter aside, Arne Slot has spent ~£500M on the Champions squad & brought in the profiles he wanted.

"When he attributes the losses to the opponents’ tactics or style, it only highlights that the problem is managerial, not about players needing time to settle or squad cohesion."

Coach Arne Slot during the match between Liverpool and Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium in England. Photo by: Catherine Ivill - AMA.

Source: Getty Images

@Shameh_NG wrote:

"EPL, please, bring all Liverpool games to Anfield.

"Arne Slot said you gave him too many away games, that’s why he’s lost for matches in a row in EPL.

"But, where did ManU beat Liverpool? Was it Old Trafford too?"

@utdrobbo added:

"Klopp's biggest crime against football was gift wrapping this loser a title.

