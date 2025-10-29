Chelsea defender Tosin Adarabioyo has subtly hinted at switching allegiance from England to Nigeria

The 27-year-old defender recently described his first visit to Nigeria as a powerful homecoming

Tosin’s potential inclusion in the Nigeria squad could strengthen the Super Eagles ahead of the 2026 World Cup play-offs

As Nigeria gears up for the crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup play-offs, the Super Eagles could be set for a major addition.

Chelsea defender Tosin Adarabioyo has given the strongest indication yet that he may switch allegiance from England to Nigeria, offering a timely lift to coach Eric Chelle’s squad.

Chelsea defender Tosin Adarabioyo hints he could be open to receiving a call-up to the Super Eagles after his last visit to Nigeria. Photo by Darren Walsh

Source: Getty Images

According to the BBC, the Super Eagles missed out on automatic qualification for the 2026 World Cup and must now navigate a tough playoff path, beginning with a must-win clash against Gabon next month in Morocco.

The winner of that tie will face either DR Congo or Cameroon for a place in the intercontinental playoffs, the final step to securing a World Cup ticket, as seen on FIFA's official website.

With such high stakes, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has been actively scouting foreign-born players eligible to represent the three-time African champions.

Among those being considered, Tosin Adarabioyo stands out, not just for his Premier League experience but also for his emotional connection to his Nigerian roots.

How Tosin’s visit to Nigeria changed everything

Born in London to Nigerian parents, the 27-year-old defender has represented England at youth level but remains eligible to play for Nigeria.

Tosin has yet to earn a senior cap for the Three Lions, a situation that leaves the door wide open for a potential switch.

Recently, the Chelsea defender visited Nigeria for the first time, an experience he described as deeply moving and meaningful. In an interview with ARISE NEWS, he shared how his first steps on Nigerian soil made him feel instantly at home.

“As soon as you touch down and you step off the plane, you automatically feel that calmness, that you’re at home, you breathe the air, you just feel, it felt very special,” he said.

“It’s my first time in Nigeria, so it’s been a very nice time. Warm welcome from everybody as soon as I landed, I had a very nice, very nice welcome. I’m experiencing everything for the first time here with my family, with my two brothers, first time being in Nigeria.”

These heartfelt comments have sparked excitement among Nigerian fans, who see his words as a strong hint of intent to represent the Super Eagles in the near future.

A new chapter for the Super Eagles?

Tosin’s potential inclusion in the Super Eagles squad would follow the path of players like Ademola Lookman, Ola Aina, Alex Iwobi, Semi Ajayi, Bright Osayi-Samuel, and Joe Aribo, who all switched from England to Nigeria to strengthen the national team.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is reportedly in communication with Tosin Adarabioyo to switch his allegiance to represent Nigeria. Photo by Ryan Pierse

Source: Getty Images

With his defensive strength and aerial ability, Tosin could become a valuable asset as Nigeria looks to rebuild and reclaim its place on the world stage.

If his words are anything to go by, this may just be the beginning of a new chapter, one where a Chelsea defender finally dons the green and white jersey.

Nigerians warn NFF over Tosin

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Tosin Adarabioyo will not play for the Super Eagles if the reactions from Nigerians after his performance for Chelsea against Sunderland are anything to go by.

His reputation has taken a hit in the Nigerian media after a string of uninspiring performances for Chelsea, particularly in the 2-1 loss to Sunderland.

Source: Legit.ng