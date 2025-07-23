Chelsea defender Tosin Adarabioyo has paid a visit to Nigeria ahead of his youth football tournament in Lagos

The former England U17 player was part of the Blues squad that won the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, beating Paris Saint-Germain 3-0 on July 13

Nigerians have appealed to the experienced defender to play for the Super Eagles ahead of the upcoming World Cup qualifiers in September

Tosin Adarabioyo is visiting Nigeria for the first time, paying a courtesy visit to Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Adarabioyo was born in London, England to Nigerian parents and thus is eligible to play international football for both countries.

He represented England at youth levels, but has been overlooked for a Three Lions call-up even after moving to Chelsea as a free agent at the end of the 2023/24 season.

Tosin Adarabioyo of Chelsea lifts the FIFA Club World Cup trophy with teammates during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 final match against PSG in the USA.

Source: Getty Images

The 27-year-old won the UEFA Conference League and FIFA Club World Cup with the Premier League giants, per Transfermarkt.

Why is Adarabioyo in Nigeria?

Chelsea star Tosin Adarabioyo is organising a Youth Football tournament, in partnership with the Lagos State Football Association.

According to Premium Times, the grassroots competition is expected to kick off on Wednesday, July 23, drawing players from the nooks and crannies of the state.

Governor Sanwo-Olu commended the player for staying in touch with his roots despite born outside the shores of the country. Sanwo-Olu said:

"Tosin Adarabioyo, who plays for Chelsea, stopped by to visit while he’s in Nigeria.

It’s always inspiring to meet young Nigerians making their mark internationally, who remain grounded and stay connected to home."

Fans react

Nigerians have shared their opinion of Tosin Adarabioyo's visit to Lagos days after winning the Club World Cup.

@AyanrinolaOlu1 said:

"That is the power of winning trophy."

@Kickinwithkesh asked:

"Has he played for Super Eagles before?"

@wene084 added:

"That super eagles callup is coming soon."

@Saodami1 wrote:

"I guess he's going to play for Nigeria 😏, man's gonna be Ekong's replacement or assistant."

Tosin Adarabioyo of Chelsea poses with his FIFA Club World Cup championship medal after beating PSG in New Jersey.

Source: Getty Images

Adarabioyo to decide between England and Nigeria

The Manchester City academy star has not earned his first England call-up even after becoming a central figure in Chelsea’s defence and the appointment of Thomas Tuchel.

Speaking with BBC, the Chelsea defender revealed that a decision would be made before the World Cup qualifying series in September.

"The World Cup means it is a decision I need to take sooner rather than later. It is a conversation we will have and we will see how it goes,” he said.

It is believed that his loyalty lies with England, but at 27 and yet to earn his first call-up, he could decide to switch his allegiance and represent the three-time African champions.

Adarabioyo opens up on Nigerian heritage

Legit.ng earlier reported that former England U16 player Tosin Adarabioyo has addressed his Nigerian roots, amid a potential switch of allegiance.

He also acknowledged the vital role his older brothers, Gbolahan and Fisayo, played in shaping his career.

