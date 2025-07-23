Chelsea Star Tosin Adarabioyo Visits Nigeria After CWC Title: “Super Eagles Call Up Coming Soon”
- Chelsea defender Tosin Adarabioyo has paid a visit to Nigeria ahead of his youth football tournament in Lagos
- The former England U17 player was part of the Blues squad that won the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, beating Paris Saint-Germain 3-0 on July 13
- Nigerians have appealed to the experienced defender to play for the Super Eagles ahead of the upcoming World Cup qualifiers in September
Tosin Adarabioyo is visiting Nigeria for the first time, paying a courtesy visit to Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.
Adarabioyo was born in London, England to Nigerian parents and thus is eligible to play international football for both countries.
He represented England at youth levels, but has been overlooked for a Three Lions call-up even after moving to Chelsea as a free agent at the end of the 2023/24 season.
The 27-year-old won the UEFA Conference League and FIFA Club World Cup with the Premier League giants, per Transfermarkt.
Why is Adarabioyo in Nigeria?
Chelsea star Tosin Adarabioyo is organising a Youth Football tournament, in partnership with the Lagos State Football Association.
According to Premium Times, the grassroots competition is expected to kick off on Wednesday, July 23, drawing players from the nooks and crannies of the state.
Governor Sanwo-Olu commended the player for staying in touch with his roots despite born outside the shores of the country. Sanwo-Olu said:
"Tosin Adarabioyo, who plays for Chelsea, stopped by to visit while he’s in Nigeria.
It’s always inspiring to meet young Nigerians making their mark internationally, who remain grounded and stay connected to home."
Fans react
Nigerians have shared their opinion of Tosin Adarabioyo's visit to Lagos days after winning the Club World Cup.
@AyanrinolaOlu1 said:
"That is the power of winning trophy."
@Kickinwithkesh asked:
"Has he played for Super Eagles before?"
@wene084 added:
"That super eagles callup is coming soon."
@Saodami1 wrote:
"I guess he's going to play for Nigeria 😏, man's gonna be Ekong's replacement or assistant."
Adarabioyo to decide between England and Nigeria
The Manchester City academy star has not earned his first England call-up even after becoming a central figure in Chelsea’s defence and the appointment of Thomas Tuchel.
Speaking with BBC, the Chelsea defender revealed that a decision would be made before the World Cup qualifying series in September.
"The World Cup means it is a decision I need to take sooner rather than later. It is a conversation we will have and we will see how it goes,” he said.
It is believed that his loyalty lies with England, but at 27 and yet to earn his first call-up, he could decide to switch his allegiance and represent the three-time African champions.
Adarabioyo opens up on Nigerian heritage
Legit.ng earlier reported that former England U16 player Tosin Adarabioyo has addressed his Nigerian roots, amid a potential switch of allegiance.
He also acknowledged the vital role his older brothers, Gbolahan and Fisayo, played in shaping his career.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Dare Kuti (Sports Editor) Dare Kuti is a CAVB-accredited journalist based in Nigeria. He is renowned for his work in football, volleyball, wrestling, taekwondo and handball. He has covered several major competitions including the African Games hosted by Morocco and Ghana, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, CAF Events, as well as grassroots competitions across the continent. Email: dare.kuti@corp.legit.ng.