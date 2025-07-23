Chelsea defender Tosin Adarabioyo is in Nigeria after helping Chelsea to win the FIFA Club World Cup

Adarabioyo was born in England to Nigerian parents and is eligible to play for the Three Lions and Super Eagles

The Manchester City Academy graduate has spoken about the possibility of representing Nigeria soon

Chelsea defender Tosin Adarabioyo has yet again spoken about the possibility of representing the Super Eagles of Nigeria on the international stage.

Adarabioyo is currently in Nigeria for his grassroots football competition after helping Chelsea win the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup in the USA.

Tosin Adarabioyo celebrates with Cole Palmer after Chelsea won the FIFA Club World Cup.

Source: Getty Images

He had a successful first year with the Londoners, having also won the UEFA Europa Conference League after switching across the street from Fulham.

As noted by Transfermarkt, he played 41 games in all competitions, 31 of which he started, against the narrative that he was a backup player in the team.

Adarabioyo speaks about playing for Nigeria

Adarabioyo represented England at youth levels, and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have been in discussions to get him to switch his international allegiance.

He denied the rumours that he had turned down previous approaches after Chelsea won the Conference League in Wroclaw, Poland, in May.

The 27-year-old was asked the big question during his appearance on Arise TV, which he claimed is on his mind, and he would make a decision soon.

“It's something I think about seriously. But hopefully, in the nearest future I'll make a decision. It's something that has been the topic for many years since I've become a professional footballer, but then we'll see,” he said

“Everything comes into consideration, I can't tell you specifically, you have to look at it and make the best decision,” he added when asked what things he would consider before deciding.

Many fans believe he is stalling on making a decision after his big move to Chelsea, which could help him get into Thomas Tuchel’s Three Lions squad.

Adarabioyo speaks about Trump incident

One of the big topics during Chelsea's Club World Cup celebrations was the United States President Donald Trump featuring while they were lifting the trophy.

Trump presented the first-of-its-kind trophy to Blues captain Reece James and stayed on, against the norm of leaving the podium for the team to celebrate.

US President Donald Trump celebrates with Chelsea players after their Club World Cup victory.

Source: Getty Images

“He was on stage while we were celebrating. It’s funny to see the U.S. president there when we were celebrating, but it was such a huge honour,” he said.

“But we were in his country, so it is understandable.”

According to Football Insider, Chelsea could cash in on Adarabioyo if they receive the right offer after accelerating the move for Ajax defender Jorrel Hato.

However, other sources see the Dutch defender as a cover for Marc Cucurella at left-back and not a threat to the former Fulham defender.

Adarabioyo names his favourite Nigerian food

Legit.ng previously reported that Adarabioyo named his favourite Nigerian food after Chelsea’s 2-0 victory over Fluminense in the Club World Cup semifinal.

He showed that he is connected to his roots despite living all his life in England and picked pounded yam and okra soup as his best Nigerian meal.

