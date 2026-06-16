Muslims across the world are set to celebrate the Hijrah 1448 AH, which fell on Tuesday, June 16, and Nigeria is not left out of the celebrations

Some Nigerian governors have decided to honour the day and declared Tuesday as public holidays for the people in their states

The Hijrah is often celebrated to commemorate the migration of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) from Mecca to Median in 622 CE

No less than three states in Nigeria have declared Tuesday, June 16, as a public holiday, in celebration of Hijrah 1448 AH, the Islamic new year. Hijrah, also known as the Islamic New Year, marks the beginning of the Islamic calendar.

It commemorates the Prophet Muhammad's (peace be upon him) migration from Mecca to Medina in 622 CE, considered a significant event in Islamic history. The Hijrah calendar is based on the lunar cycle, with each month beginning on the new moon.

Three governors declare Hijrah public holidays Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

The states that have declared the public holidays are listed below:

Borno state

The Babagana Zulum-led Borno state administration has announced an official public holiday to mark the Islamic Hijri New Year (1448 AH), with government entities set to close on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

In a statement released on Sunday, June 14, Usman Tar, the commissioner for information and internal security, urged residents of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led state to use the period to rededicate themselves to peaceful coexistence and service to humanity and development.

Governor Babagana Zulum declares Hijrah public holiday Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

Seyi Makinde of Oyo

The Governor Seyi Makinde-led Oyo state government has declared Tuesday, June 16, 2026, a work-free day for public workers to commemorate and celebrate the new Islamic calendar year, Hijri (also called Hijrah) 1448AH.

The declaration comes just days after Nigerians nationwide observed the 2026 Democracy Day public holiday.

Governor Seyi Makinde declares Hijrah public holiday Photo Credit: @seyimakinde

Source: Twitter

Kebbi's Nasir Idris

Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State has announced Tuesday, June 16, as a public holiday in the state, in commemoration of the celebration of the Islamic New Year. The period is expected to allow the people in the state, particularly the civil servants, to observe the Islamic New Year 1448 AH celebration.

The governor reportedly approved the declaration, which was announced in a statement by the permanent secretary on establishment, Hajiya Hafsat Tune, in a statement on Monday, June 15.

Kebbi declares Islamic New Year public holiday Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

What Hijrah is all about

The Hijrah New Year is a time for reflection, introspection, and renewal for Muslims. It is an opportunity to seek forgiveness, make new resolutions, and strive for spiritual growth.

Muslims around the world mark the occasion with prayers, charity, and acts of kindness. It is also a time to remember the early Muslim community's struggles and sacrifices and draw inspiration from their courage and perseverance.

The new year, Hijrah 1448 AH, will commence on Sunday, June 16, the first day of Muharram, the first month of the Hijrah calendar. The governors who declared public holidays in their states announced Monday because Sunday is the usual work-free day in Nigeria.

UAE declares a public holiday

Legit.ng earlier reported that the UAE is one of the Arab countries that is known for its vibrant mosaic of tradition, culture, and modernity, which are celebrated in some public holidays.

The rest of the public holidays in the year 2026 in the UAE have been compiled as the people anticipate the approved national honours.

These observances are representations of meaningful moments for people to come together, celebrate the country's identity and the values.

Source: Legit.ng