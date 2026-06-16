Police in Bauchi arrested a 22-year-old suspect and successfully recovered a stolen cow worth 1.5 million Naira

The suspect confessed to the theft in Gadau District and identified an accomplice who is currently evading capture

The State Criminal Investigation Department launched a murder inquiry following the death of a 33-year-old man in his apartment

The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested a 22-year-old man and recovered a stolen cow valued at N1.5 million following a house trespass and theft case in Gadau District.

The suspect, Moh'd Dingi, was taken into custody on June 13, just one day after the crime was reported to authorities.

The suspect confessed to the crime during interrogation. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The command's spokesperson, SP Nafiu Habib, confirmed the development in an official statement released on Sunday, June 14, Punch reports.

According to the police, the matter was brought to the Gadau Divisional Police Headquarters on June 12 by a 50-year-old resident of Mai Yashi Village. The complainant alleged that unknown individuals had unlawfully entered his residence and made off with the valuable animal.

How did police track down the stolen cow?

Police operatives attached to the division responded promptly to the report. They visited the scene and initiated covert intelligence-gathering operations. Their efforts led to the arrest of Dingi, a resident of Turu Village in Itas/Gadau Local Government Area. The stolen cow was also recovered and kept as an exhibit.

The stolen cow valued at N1.5 million has been recovered and kept as an exhibit. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Habib disclosed that the suspect confessed to the crime during questioning. He also identified an accomplice who managed to evade arrest.

The police spokesperson said the suspect remains in custody while investigations continue. He added that concerted efforts are underway to track down the fleeing accomplice.

"Concerted efforts are being intensified to apprehend the fleeing suspect, after which both will be charged to court upon conclusion of investigation," Habib stated.

Police launch murder investigation in Bauchi

In a separate development reported by Punch, the command has commenced an investigation into a suspected murder case involving a 33-year-old man named Aminu Najamu.

The deceased, a resident of Kobi Street in Gwallaga, Bauchi Local Government Area, was reportedly last seen entering his room on June 7. His body was discovered two days later on June 9.

Operatives of the 'A' Division Township conducted preliminary investigations after receiving the report. The case was subsequently transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for more comprehensive examination.

Detectives have since taken over the matter and launched an in-depth investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the death.

The Commissioner of Police in Bauchi State, Sani-Omolori Aliyu, assured residents that the command would ensure justice is served. He urged members of the public with useful information to come forward and assist investigators.

Lagos police arrest seven over murder, robbery

In another report, operatives of the Nigeria Police Force Zone 2 Command in Onikan, Lagos, have apprehended seven suspects linked to multiple murders, armed robbery, cultism, and unlawful possession of firearms.

The arrests follow a targeted operation launched after credible intelligence identified the suspects’ activities.

Source: Legit.ng