In a colourful ceremony in the heart of Paris, France, Nigerian stars won big at the third edition of the Nigeria-France Awards on Monday night, October 20.

Exciting Super Eagles defender Benjamin Frederick, as well as Super Falcons captain Rasheedat Ajibade, won big at the ceremony, which was held at the La Maison des Arts.

The pair emerged as two of the biggest winners at the event, which celebrates outstanding achievements and leadership in sports while promoting cross-continental collaboration between Nigeria and France.

The event was organised by Babatunde Ojora of OJB Sports Media Network, in partnership with the office of the SSA to President Bola Tinubu, on grassroots sports development.

Fredrick has been outstanding since making his debut against Jamaica at the Unity Cup in London back in July.

He has been rock solid in the heart of the defence and is sometimes preferred ahead of the national team captain, William Troost-Ekong.

At the Nigeria-France Awards, the 20-year-old bagged the prestigious 'Breakout Player of the Year Award'.

Super Falcons captain Ajibade, who is billed to join her teammates in Lome for the 2026 WAFCON qualifier against the Benin Republic, was named the Female Player of the Year.

She personally graced the occasion and dedicated the award to her teammates, branding the ultimate prize as 'special'.

Ajibade told Voice of Nigeria:

"Winning the Nigeria–France Best Female Player of the Year is truly special. This achievement wouldn’t have been possible without the teamwork of my colleagues and the support from fans."

Super Eagles defender Chidozie Awaziem, who was also in attendance, bagged the 'Green & White Award' alongside striker Taiwo Awoniyi.

The special event brought together stakeholders from the sporting world, administrators and diplomats.

Adeyinka Adeboye, the Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Grassroots Sports Development, was also recognised with a Prestigious Award of Excellence for his dedication to nurturing young talent and promoting grassroots sports across Nigeria.

Receiving his award, the sports administrator said via New Telegraph:

"I am privileged to be part of a government that prioritises sports development and youth empowerment. This award is a testament to the tireless efforts of President Bola Tinubu and his administration to promote sports excellence and unity across Nigeria.

"This award is not just mine; it belongs to every grassroots coach, athlete, and sports lover across Nigeria. Their passion, sacrifice, and resilience are what make our sports story inspiring. They are the heartbeat of our nation’s sporting success."

Full list of winners at Nigeria-France Awards

Benjamin Fredrick - Breakout Player of the Year Rasheedat Ajibade - Female Player of the Year Taiwo Awoniyi - Green & White Award Chidozie Awaziem - Green & White Award Otemu E. Egho - Super Falcons Fan of the Year Governor Onoriode Oboreomori - Sports Commissioner of the Year Ambassador Abimbola - Honorary Award for Service Maria Tavares - Outstanding Contribution to Women’s and Youth Football Rabiu Afolabi - Ambassadorial Award Olufunke Oshonaike - Ambassadorial Award

Benjamin Frederick tipped for greatness

Legit.ng earlier reported that Young defender Benjamin Fredrick made his competitive debut during the 1-0 win over Rwanda and received praise for his strong performance.

The Brentford loanee is tipped to deputise in the position, and he has expressed his readiness to do whatever it takes to help the country.

