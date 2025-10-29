Nigeria’s crucial and must-win World Cup playoff against Gabon has been confirmed to take place in Rabat, Morocco

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle is feeling confident that Nigeria can qualify despite limited preparation time

The Super Eagles must defeat Gabon and either Cameroon or DR Congo to reach the Intercontinental playoffs

Super Eagles now know where their World Cup dreams will be tested.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has reportedly confirmed that Rabat, Morocco, will host Nigeria’s crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff clash against Gabon.

The news was made public by Nigerian sports journalist Osasu Obayiuwana, who revealed via X (formerly Twitter) that the confirmation came from National Sports Commission chairman Alhaji Shehu Dikko.

“I have just been told by National Sports Commission chairman Alh. Shehu Dikko that Rabat has been confirmed to the teams as the venue for the FIFA World Cup Playoffs for CAF. I presume it will be the Olympic Stadium, which hosted the opening and closing games of the WAFCON.”

The choice of Rabat comes as a symbolic one, the city recently witnessed a major Nigerian victory during the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), where the Super Falcons defeated Morocco to win the tournament for a record-extending 10th time.

Now, it will once again play host as the men’s national team fights to keep its World Cup hopes alive.

A make-or-break moment for the Super Eagles

After a tough campaign that saw the Super Eagles miss out on automatic qualification, this playoff represents Nigeria’s last chance to book a ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, BBC reports.

The Super Eagles narrowly missed automatic qualification to South Africa in Group C, and the pressure is now on Eric Chelle’s team to deliver when it matters most.

Nigeria will first face Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s Gabon, and if successful, they will take on either Cameroon or DR Congo in the final playoff round for Africa’s spot in the Intercontinental playoffs, as seen on FIFA's official website.

These matches will determine whether the Super Eagles return to the World Cup after missing out on Qatar 2022.

Chelle assures Nigerians of World Cup ticket

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle, who took over midway through the qualifiers, remains confident in Nigeria’s ability to deliver when it counts.

Despite the short preparation windows, the Franco-Malian manager praised the Super Eagles players’ spirit and leadership.

“I think the team has improved since I took over. It is difficult because you don’t have enough time to work. The FIFA window is usually short, and you have a small time to work with, so focus is on one or two principles of play,” Chelle explained.

Chelle also credited team leaders William Troost-Ekong, Wilfred Ndidi, Moses Simon, and Victor Osimhen for their drive.

“This isn’t luck. When I took this job with my technical staff, we did not sit down. We came to work and gave everything for this team and for this country.

“The most important is November. We want to go to the World Cup.”

With the venue now confirmed and preparations underway, Nigeria’s path to the 2026 World Cup begins in Rabat.

