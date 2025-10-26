Real Madrid defeated Barcelona 2–1 in the first El Clásico of the season at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium

Goals from France international Kylian Mbappe and England midfielder Jude Bellingham were enough to hand Los Blancos a crucial victory

Fans have taken jibes at Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal following his social media activity before the match

Real Madrid edged past Barcelona 2-1 to win a tense El Clasico encounter at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Sunday night, October 26.

The victory moved Los Blancos to the top of the La Liga table, five points clear of their nearest rivals.

Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham were on target for Real Madrid, while Fermín Lopez scored Barcelona’s only goal of the night.

Kylian Mbappe scored the first goal for Real Madrid against Barcelona during the El Clasico. Photo by: Mateo Villalba.

Source: Getty Images

Early in the game, the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) denied Real Madrid a penalty after it appeared that Lamine Yamal had brought down Vinícius Jr in the box.

Moments later, Mbappe opened the scoring in the 22nd minute, converting a through pass from Bellingham. The French forward’s goal took his tally to 11 goals this season.

Barcelona goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny made crucial saves to deny Vinícius and Bellingham before the Catalans equalised against the run of play, according to Sky Sports.

In the 38th minute, Fermín Lopez, assisted by Marcus Rashford, levelled the score for Barcelona.

Just five minutes later, Bellingham restored Madrid’s lead, tapping in Eder Militao’s headed effort to make it 2-1 before halftime.

At the start of the second half, Mbappé had a chance to double his tally but was denied by Szczesny, who saved his penalty after Eric García was penalised for handball.

Lamine Yamal struggled to make an impact, firing a long-range effort over the bar, while Pedri was sent off late in the game after receiving a second yellow card for a late challenge on Aurelien Tchouameni, sparking a brief touchline confrontation, per beIN SPORTS.

Vinicius Junior and Lamine Yamal during the match between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona. Photo by: Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

Legit.ng compiled reactions that trailed the match between Real Madrid and Barcelona. Read them below:

Gift Mulenga said:

"Was Yamal playing today, cause eish."

James Paul wrote:

"Sometimes you win, Sometimes you Barcelona."

Mukoko Lupopo added:

"Let Yamal talks too much. Will talk on the pitch."

Øshi Ęğ said:

"Back to normal, now you can talk more Big Spain is successfully trampling on its little one 🤍🤍🤍🔥✨🤫🚀."

Zaki Naingollan wrote:

"A are a great team, we are a kingdom. We are the team that everyone dreams of. Expect everything from Madrid…. Madrid doesn’t fear anyone; Madrid is the one that others fear.”

Osama Tarifi added:

"What I see in lamin Yamal now at Bernabeu is only haircut and his 20 family members."

Mahamudul Hassan Sovon said:

"Those who thought Barcelona would get a penalty for Carvajal's shoulder tackle in the last minute!

"Brother, if Argentina had been in that position instead of Barca, they would have gotten the penalty."

Madrid players angry at Yamal

Legit.ng earlier reported that tension is already building ahead of Sunday’s El Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona, as teenage sensation Lamine Yamal has once again stirred controversy with his controversial comments.

The 17-year-old winger accused Los Blancos of stealing and complaining while appearing on the Kings League YouTube channel, just days before the highly anticipated clash at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Source: Legit.ng