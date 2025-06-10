Barcelona teenage sensation Lamine Yamal has become the world’s most valuable footballer at €200 million

The 17-year-old Spanish winger surpasses Ronaldo, Messi, and current stars like Mbappe and Vinícius Junior

Yamal has received lots of support to win the 2025 Ballon d’Or next, with football legends backing his potential

Barcelona’s teenage sensation, Lamine Yamal, has officially stepped into the spotlight, dethroning legends Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in a way that signals a changing of the guard in world football.

The 17-year-old winger’s remarkable rise has seen him not only break into Barcelona’s first team but also shine on the international stage for Spain.

Yamal’s consistent performances, electrifying skills, and composure far beyond his years have catapulted him ahead of football's most superstar names, including Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, and Vinicius Junior.

According to Transfermarkt’s latest player valuation, the 17-year-old winger is now the most valuable footballer on the planet, valued at a staggering €200 million.

Real Madrid's trio of Jude Bellingham, Mbappe, and Vinicius make the top five list, while Manchester City’s Erling Haaland also makes the top list.

World’s Most Valuable player at just 17

The updated valuation places Yamal ahead of some of the sport’s biggest stars:

Lamine Yamal – €200m Jude Bellingham – €180m Erling Haaland – €180m Kylian Mbappe – €180m Vinicius Junior – €170m Bukayo Saka – €150m Pedri – €140m Florian Wirtz – €140m Jamal Musiala – €140m Federico Valverde – €130m

Meanwhile, Messi and Ronaldo, who once dominated such rankings in the past and share 13 Ballon d'Or awards between them, are now no longer even in the top 20 most valuable players, a clear indication of a new era in football.

Yamal also outshines fellow Barcelona stars like Pedri and Raphinha, showing he is not just the future of Barca but perhaps the game of football itself.

Yamal receives backing for Ballon d’Or

Despite losing the UEFA Nations League recently to Ronaldo’s Portugal, Yamal is still being backed to win the 2025 Ballon d’Or award by many football legends.

Among those who are tipping the 17-year-old sensation for the prestigious football award is Germany’s football icon Mario Gomez, who recently praised the youngster’s talent in an interview as reported by Barca Universal..

“I’m no magician to answer this question, but I think Lamine will win it several times over,” Gomez said.

The former Bayern Munich striker further added that Yamal is on track to dominate world football, as long as injuries do not hinder his progress.

Alongside Raphinha and Ousmane Dembele, Yamal is one of the leading names in this year’s Ballon d’Or conversation, despite his young age.

Ronaldo defends Yamal after Nations League loss

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Cristiano Ronaldo has cautioned against placing unnecessary pressure on Lamine Yamal.

Selecao das Quinas defeated La Roja 5-3 in a penalty shootout after a 2-2 draw in regulation time during the 2025 UEFA Nations League final.

Ronaldo, who scored the equaliser in the 61st minute to force extra time and penalties, spoke about Yamal’s potential following the match.

the Real Madrid legend praised the Barcelona youngster, stating that the 17-year-old has the potential to rule the football world in the coming years.

