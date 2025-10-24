Barcelona will be without Raphinha for the El Clásico against Real Madrid after he withdrew due to injury

The Brazilian playmaker, who has been out injured and was gradually returning to action, left training with an issue

His absence is a huge blow for Hansi Flick, who faces his biggest test of the season so far in the Spanish La Liga

Barcelona suffered a huge blow ahead of El Clásico on Sunday, October 26, 2025, after Raphinha withdrew from training with a fitness issue.

The Brazilian has been out injured for a month, with his last appearance coming in the 3-1 win over Real Oviedo on September 25, 2025.

Raphinha in action for Barcelona during their 3-1 win over Real Oviedo. Photo by Bruno Penas.

Source: Getty Images

Raphinha missed important matches for Barcelona, including the 2-1 loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League, among other fixtures.

Hansi Flick, speaking ahead of the 2-1 win over Girona, confirmed that Raphinha was close to returning to action and was targeting El Clásico.

“Every case is different. I'm particularly sad about Raphinha's situation, and I think he'll be back soon. He's important for us because he's the one who puts the pressure on. That's our plan for Madrid. Sometimes there are problems with recovery, but we hope it's there,” he said as quoted by Goal.

The former Leeds United attacker returned to full training this week with optimism that he would get minutes in the crucial tie against Madrid.

Raphinha ruled out of El Clásico

Multiple reports in Spain have confirmed that Raphinha will not make his anticipated return to action from injury against high-flying Real Madrid.

Sport reported that the versatile attacker missed training 48 hours before El Clásico, and even though no official reason has been given, he is expected to miss the match.

His absence adds to Hansi Flick's worries, with other attackers, including Dani Olmo and Ferran Torres, also out or doubtful for El Clásico.

Barcelona fans lamented his absence after the news broke on social media, claiming it was a boost for their rivals ahead of the crucial match.

@tnk_thegeniusbwrote:

“Why does this club love playing with our emotions? 😩 First they say the injury isn’t serious, then he’s out for long. Then we hear he’s fit for Madrid. Now suddenly he’s not again. This club doesn’t love us the way we love it 💔”

Raphinha in the stands during Barcelona's 2-1 win over Girona. Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

@eveshofubose wrote:

“Can’t rush into it coming from an injury. He’s got to be integrated slowly but steadily till fully fit. I understand his drive regardless.”

@ohhhmgitsbaba wrote:

“I said it. We don’t need to play this match. Just give Madrid the 3 points and let’s move on.”

@_pato20 wrote:

“So why did they get our hopes high then? Well I hope he comes back real quick.”

La Blaugrana will hope that Lamine Yamal, who is also working his way to full fitness after a groin injury, can work magic against Real Madrid.

Barcelona makes Rashford decision

Legit.ng reported that Barcelona decided to sign Marcus Rashford permanently after only 10 matches into his season-long loan spell from Manchester United.

The England international arrived in Catalonia in the summer and has impressed under Flick’s tutelage, enough to convince the board to trigger his buy option.

Source: Legit.ng