A Turkish football commentator has disclosed how much Arsenal needs to convince Victor Osimhen to leave Galatasaray

The Premier League side is one of the clubs that are reportedly interested in signing the Super Eagles striker this summer

Osimhen joined Galatasaray permanently in the summer of 2025 for a Turkish football record transfer fee of €75 million

A Turkish football commentator has disclosed how much Arsenal needs to offer Victor Osimhen to convince the striker to leave Galatasaray for England.

Osimhen joined Galatasaray permanently at the start of the 2025/26 season after spending the 2024/25 season on loan at Rams Park in Istanbul.

Victor Osimhen is on the radar of Arsenal and Barcelona. Photo by Hakan Akgun.

Source: Getty Images

Galatasaray paid a Turkish football record fee of €75 million to sign him, underlining how much value he carries for the club to pay such a huge fee.

Per an official report, the club agreed a four-year contract with him with an annual salary of €21 million, including image rights and loyalty bonus

The Nigerian forward continues to attract the interest of top European clubs, many of whom overlooked him before he moved to the Turkish champions.

Arsenal and Barcelona are among the two teams that have been linked to the striker as they seek to bolster their number nine position next season.

How much Arsenal needs to sign Osimhen

Turkish pundit Serdar Ali Celikler has warned Arsenal that they need a record-breaking salary package to convince Osimhen to move to English football.

Celikler claims that no Nigerian footballer will say no to playing in England, and Arsenal only have to make an offer Osimhen can not refuse.

“No Nigerian footballer can say no to England. If Arsenal pays Osimhen 39 million pounds, the transfer will happen. Because after deducting taxes from the 21 million euros he earns at Galatasaray, he would need to be paid around 39 million pounds to earn that much there,” he said as quoted by GS Gazete.

The salary quoted by Celikler will cost Arsenal an enormous £750,000 per week, shattering the existing record for the highest-paid in the league, which is Erling Haaland, who earns £525,000 per week, according to Capology.

Arsenal sent scouts to watch Victor Osimhen during Galatasaray vs Fenerbahce. Photo by John Walton.

Source: Getty Images

The figure is also nearly three times the current salary earned by Arsenal’s highest-paid player, Kai Havertz, who pockets £280,000 per week.

Galatasaray has set a transfer fee in the region of €100-150 million for the striker as they aim to reap a huge profit on the money they paid to sign him.

The cost of the operation could be the stumbling block to the deal, as the striker has made it clear he would not reduce his salary to join any club after Chelsea made such an offer in the past.

Arsenal sent scouts to watch Osimhen

Legit.ng previously reported that Arsenal sent scouts to watch Victor Osimhen during the Istanbul derby between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce.

Arsenal's sporting director, Andrea Berta was in attendance at Rams Park, and it was reported that Osimhen was the reason he was in Istanbul.

Source: Legit.ng