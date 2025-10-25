Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal has accused Real Madrid of “stealing and complaining” before Sunday’s El Clasico

Real Madrid senior players are reportedly fed up with the teenager’s repeated jabs at Los Blancos

Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso also refuses to engage in a war of words, focusing instead on the blockbuster clash

Tension is already building ahead of Sunday’s El Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona, as teenage sensation Lamine Yamal has once again stirred controversy with his controversial comments.

The 17-year-old winger accused Los Blancos of stealing and complaining while appearing on the Kings League YouTube channel, just days before the highly anticipated clash at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Barcelona teenager Lamine Yamal angered Real Madrid players with his cheeky comments before Sunday's El Clasico. Photo by Alex Caparros

Source: Getty Images

Yamal, known for his confidence, made the remark while comparing Real Madrid to an opposing team in the fan-favourite online league, Sports Illustrated reports.

His statement referenced ongoing debates about refereeing bias in La Liga, bringing to the fore the long-standing accusations of favouritism toward Real Madrid.

Yamal’s latest comments immediately caught fire across Spanish media, with Marca reporting that several Madrid players are “fed up” with Yamal’s antics and feel his words crossed a line ahead of one of the biggest matches in world football.

Alonso keeps focus on the pitch

In the midst of the growing tension, Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso was asked to respond to Yamal’s comments during his pre-match press conference.

However, the Los Blancos manager took the high road, refusing to fan the flames or stir more controversy before the biggest game in La Liga this weekend, per One Football.

“El Clasico is special. It has always been and always will be. For us, the important thing is the pitch, what happens on the field, and how we want to play tomorrow’s game. That’s what concerns me most.”

Alonso emphasized the significance of Sunday’s fixture for his young squad, calling on fans to fill the stadium with energy.

“We want the stadium to vibrate, to push us forward. Hopefully, we’ll end up celebrating with our fans.”

Alonso’s composed response was directly opposite to Yamal’s fiery rhetoric, signaling Real Madrid’s intention to let their football do the talking.

What’s at stake in Sunday’s El Clasico

Sunday’s El Clasico showdown at the Santiago Bernabéu carries even more weight than usual.

Real Madrid will hope to extend their lead over Barcelona to five points with a win against their eternal rivals in Sunday's El Clasico. Photo by Angel Martinez

Source: Getty Images

Barcelona trail Real Madrid by just two points at the top of La Liga, meaning a win would see them leapfrog their eternal rivals and reclaim first place.

The Catalans will have to depend on the brilliance of Yamal and Marcus Rashford as they will be without some key players, including Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha, for Sunday’s encounter.

But beyond the table, this latest war of words has added extra bite to an already explosive rivalry.

With Yamal’s comments lighting the fuse, Real Madrid’s players are expected to come out with added fire and determination.

Mysterious cat predicts El Clasico winner

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that ahead of the game, a cat, famously known as Nimbus the King, has predicted the outcome of the encounter. The feline has gotten two of its last three predictions correct.

Heading into Match Week 10 in the La Liga, the cat has now predicted Barcelona to beat Real Madrid this weekend.

Source: Legit.ng