Victor Osimhen has continued to set records in Europe as he was incredible in Galatasaray's win over Bodo/Glimt

The Nigerian international was a thorn in the flesh for the opponents as he grabbed a brace inside 33 minutes

His performance on the night saw him surpass the likes of Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe in terms of shots

Nigerian international Victor Osimhen has edged the likes of Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe following his performance against Bodo/Glimt.

It was an incredible Champions League night for the Nigerian international, who struck twice, helping Galatasaray to a 3-1 victory

The Turkish giants recorded back-to-back European victories, having won just one of their previous 18 main-draw matches.

Victor Osimhen netted twice in Galatasaray's 3-1 win over Bodo/Glimt. Photo: Bunyamin Celik.

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen sent the entire RamsPark into the wilds when he found the back of the net as early as the 3rd minute of the entertaining fixture.

The 26-year-old found space in the area, having received a through ball from Mario Lemina before slotting past Nikita Haikin in goal, per Flash Score.

He proved too hot to handle for the visitors, with the striker getting his head on two Leroy Sane crosses but being denied by Haikin.

Osimhen then completed his brace with another fine finish in the 33rd minute, and then Yunus Akgun extended the lead on the hour mark to make it three.

Bodo/Glimt dominated possession later in the and they eventually reduced the deficit through Andreas Helmersen in the 75th minute as it ended 3-1.

Statistics showed that Osimhen had more shots than any other player on the night as he had six attempts in that fixture.

Kylian Mbappe could manage only five shots in Real Madrid's 1-0 win over Juventus, while Erling Haaland took 4 shots in Manchester City's 2-0 victory over Villarreal.

Galatasaray landed Osimhen on a permanent deal from the Italian side Napoli for around €75 million this summer. Head coach Okan Buruk stated that the Nigerian forward is worth even more.

Buruk said via Son Dakika Haberleri:

"Alongside his goalscoring prowess, Osimhen is an important team player, an elite player."

"We had said that we could discuss €75 million being low at the start of the season. In Europe, 100 million more is paid for players of this type.

“I want to thank my players. Everyone who started today, those who continued, and those who finished were all fantastic. I have to remind them again that my players need more support, especially when entering and exiting the game."

Victor Osimhen had six shots in Galatasaray's win over Bodo/Glimt. Photo: Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen nominated for CAF Award

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Confederation of African Football (CAF) announced the list of nominees for the 2025 Awards in the men's categories, having announced the women's category earlier.

The continental football body is preparing for a big ending to 2025, with the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations set to take place from December 21, 2025, to January 18, 2026.

Victor Osimhen, Mohamed Salah and Achraf Hakimi are among the nominees for the ultimate prize.

Source: Legit.ng