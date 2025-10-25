Real Madrid vs Barcelona takes centre stage on Sunday, October 26, as the winner of the match will be the league leaders after matchweek 10

Los Blancos are coming into the game on the back of four consecutive defeats in the El Clasico against Barcelona

A cat, famous for predicting football results, has predicted the winner of this weekend's El Clasico fixture

'Remontada' or 'Venganza', the Spanish words for 'comeback' and 'revenge', perfectly capture Real Madrid's mission on Sunday, October 26, when they welcome Barcelona to the Santiago Bernabéu.

Los Blancos lost all four matches last season against their archrivals and will be looking to erase these recent losses when they face an injury-stricken Barcelona team.

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappé celebrates after scoring a goal, while Barcelona's Lamine Yamal hits his trademark celebration after scoring. Photo by Antonio Villalba/Real Madrid, Gongora/NurPhoto

Real Madrid and Barcelona battle for pride

Barcelona will be missing several key players as Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, Dani Olmo, and Gavi are on the sidelines, still recovering from injuries.

Sunday's clash is more than just another El Clasico. It is a battle for pride and top spot as only two points separate current league leaders Real Madrid (24 points) from Barcelona (22 points). Heading into Match Week 10, a win for any of the teams will ensure they sit at the summit of the table after this weekend.

Cat predicts winner between Madrid and Barcelona

Ahead of the game, a cat, famously known as Nimbus the King, has predicted the outcome of the encounter. The feline has gotten two of its last three predictions correct.

Nimbus the King predicted Atletico Madrid would beat Real Madrid, as Diego Simeone's men won 5-2.

The cat also correctly predicted Chelsea to beat Liverpool at Stamford Bridge. However, it missed last weekend's prediction between Liverpool and Man United.

Nimbus the King predicted the game would end in a draw, a prediction that was destroyed by Harry Maguire's late winner to hand Man United a 2-1 win against Liverpool, and give Ruben Amorim his first back-to-back wins in the Premier League.

Heading into Match Week 10 in the La Liga, the cat has now predicted Barcelona to beat Real Madrid this weekend.

A video shows how the cat predicted the outcome of this weekend's El Clasico match.

Two bowls labelled with each team were presented, and the cat first had a glance at the one with Real Madrid's logo, but later walked straight to the one having Barcelona's logo to eat from it.

Although there is a third bowl in the middle, which represents a 'draw', Nimbus the King looked comfortable eating from Barcelona's bowl.

Kylian Mbappe passes the ball under pressure from Lamine Yamal during the last El Clasico at Estadi Olimpic Luis Companys. Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Fans react to the cat's prediction

The video has garnered lots of reactions from fans.

bikas_hbk7 said: "I will be back after Real Madrid victory."

skyboynationx supported the cat's prediction: "Real Madrid 2 - 4 Barcelona. God answer my prayers."

abiodun_nr added: "I hope your prediction is right."

emmy.7881 noted: "Madrid is going to thrash Barca, mark my word."

Pedri criticises Barcelona teammates

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Barcelona midfielder Pedri criticised his teammate's lack of structure and intensity after their 4-1 defeat to Sevilla before the international break.

The Spanish midfielder called for honesty and accountability from his teammates after their embarrassing loss to Sevilla, which is their only defeat this season in La Liga.

