Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Mysterious Cat Who Predicted Club World Cup Chooses El Clasico Winner
- Real Madrid vs Barcelona takes centre stage on Sunday, October 26, as the winner of the match will be the league leaders after matchweek 10
- Los Blancos are coming into the game on the back of four consecutive defeats in the El Clasico against Barcelona
- A cat, famous for predicting football results, has predicted the winner of this weekend's El Clasico fixture
'Remontada' or 'Venganza', the Spanish words for 'comeback' and 'revenge', perfectly capture Real Madrid's mission on Sunday, October 26, when they welcome Barcelona to the Santiago Bernabéu.
Los Blancos lost all four matches last season against their archrivals and will be looking to erase these recent losses when they face an injury-stricken Barcelona team.
Real Madrid and Barcelona battle for pride
Barcelona will be missing several key players as Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, Dani Olmo, and Gavi are on the sidelines, still recovering from injuries.
Sunday's clash is more than just another El Clasico. It is a battle for pride and top spot as only two points separate current league leaders Real Madrid (24 points) from Barcelona (22 points). Heading into Match Week 10, a win for any of the teams will ensure they sit at the summit of the table after this weekend.
Cat predicts winner between Madrid and Barcelona
Ahead of the game, a cat, famously known as Nimbus the King, has predicted the outcome of the encounter. The feline has gotten two of its last three predictions correct.
Nimbus the King predicted Atletico Madrid would beat Real Madrid, as Diego Simeone's men won 5-2.
The cat also correctly predicted Chelsea to beat Liverpool at Stamford Bridge. However, it missed last weekend's prediction between Liverpool and Man United.
Nimbus the King predicted the game would end in a draw, a prediction that was destroyed by Harry Maguire's late winner to hand Man United a 2-1 win against Liverpool, and give Ruben Amorim his first back-to-back wins in the Premier League.
Heading into Match Week 10 in the La Liga, the cat has now predicted Barcelona to beat Real Madrid this weekend.
A video shows how the cat predicted the outcome of this weekend's El Clasico match.
Two bowls labelled with each team were presented, and the cat first had a glance at the one with Real Madrid's logo, but later walked straight to the one having Barcelona's logo to eat from it.
Although there is a third bowl in the middle, which represents a 'draw', Nimbus the King looked comfortable eating from Barcelona's bowl.
Fans react to the cat's prediction
The video has garnered lots of reactions from fans.
bikas_hbk7 said: "I will be back after Real Madrid victory."
skyboynationx supported the cat's prediction: "Real Madrid 2 - 4 Barcelona. God answer my prayers."
abiodun_nr added: "I hope your prediction is right."
emmy.7881 noted: "Madrid is going to thrash Barca, mark my word."
Pedri criticises Barcelona teammates
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Barcelona midfielder Pedri criticised his teammate's lack of structure and intensity after their 4-1 defeat to Sevilla before the international break.
The Spanish midfielder called for honesty and accountability from his teammates after their embarrassing loss to Sevilla, which is their only defeat this season in La Liga.
Source: Legit.ng
Nomso Obiajuru (Sports Team Lead) Nomso Obiajuru is a sports journalist with over 10 years of professional experience. He currently serves as the Team Lead of the Sports Editorial Desk at Legit, where he drives content strategy, audience growth, and editorial excellence. Over the course of his career, he has worked with reputable media organizations like Legit.ng, Sports Brief, and HipTV. His work spans in-depth sports reporting, feature writing, live event coverage, and editorial leadership. Nomso obtained a degree in Mass Communication from the University of Lagos in 2012. Email: nomso.obiajuru@corp.legit.ng