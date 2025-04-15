The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) reportedly owes the late Christian Chukwu $128,000 in unpaid wages

The federation published a statement debunking the news after it broke following Chukwu's death last week

Another former head coach of the national teams has alleged that he is owed for his services to the country

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has been hit by another accusation of unpaid salaries by a former head coach of the Nigerian national teams.

The federation is currently under fire for owing the late Christian Chukwu until his death despite his clamour for his entitlements to be paid during his life.

Christian Chukwu, who captained Nigeria to win its first-ever AFCON, was owed several months' salaries by the NFF. Photo by Shaun Botterill

Source: Getty Images

Chairman, as he was fondly referred to, was reportedly owed $128,000 (₦205 million) for his services as the head coach of the Super Eagles from 2003 to 2005.

Chukwu passed away on Saturday at 74, and after the NFF paid homage to him on social media, a 2008 report from the BBC of the former captain asking for his funds surfaced.

The former coach was the captain of the Green Eagles, which included superstars like Segun Odegbami, Best Ogedegbe, Muda Lawal, and Peter Fregene who won Nigeria's first Africa Cup of Nations title in 1980.

Fatai Amoo accuses NFF of unpaid wages

According to Brila FM, former coach Fatai Amoo has alleged that the federation owes him salaries, also, further piling up heat on the NFF as they are still battling the Christian Chukwu saga.

Former Super Eagles assistant coach Fatai Amoo claims he is also being owed salaries by the NFF. Photo credit: Top Africa News

Source: UGC

Amoo, who coached the national team at all levels, including the U17, U20, U23 and the senior national team, claimed he was not paid for any of those services.

One of the NFF’s public defences against the allegations from Chukwu was that anyone should come forward with verifiable documents that the late coach was owed.

Amoo added that he has all the papers of his contracts, especially for the Super Eagles.

NFF owed Gernot Rohr

There were insinuations by some fans on social media that such incidents frequently happen to local coaches, but there have also been instances of the federation owing foreign managers too.

According to BBC Sports, a FIFA tribunal ruled in May 2022 that the NFF had 45 days to clear the outstanding payment of $380,000 owed to the Franco-German manager Gernot Rohr, months after his dismissal.

According to The Guardian, the NFF owed other foreign coaches in recent times, including Portuguese Jose Peseiro and Super Falcons head coach Randy Waldrum.

The list of owed coaches is endless, as former head coaches Augustine Eguavoen, Amodu Shaibu, and Samson Siasia have at one time or the other spoken about being owed by the federation.

NFF denies owing Christian Chukwu

Legit.ng reported earlier that the NFF denied owing Christian Chukwu unpaid wages during his time as the head coach of the Super Eagles, a term which ended in 2005.

NFF general secretary Dr Mohammed Sanusi claimed that the Amaju Pinnick-led NFF constituted a committee which investigated and settled all debts owed by the federation.

Source: Legit.ng