Finidi George was the permanent coach of the Super Eagles of Nigeria for a period spanning just about 47 days

The 53-year-old, who was appointed permanent manager after a lengthy search for a replacement for Jose Peseiro, saw his tenure last just two games

The Rivers United gaffer explained the real reason for his brief stint as coach of the Super Eagles in a recent interview

Finidi George endured a forgettable stint as head coach of the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

The former Ajax winger, who had served as assistant coach under Jose Peseiro for over 20 months, was handed the permanent role after the Portuguese tactician’s departure.

Many expected a seamless transition for Finidi, but what was anticipated to be a straightforward task turned out to be a herculean challenge, ultimately leading to his exit.

Finidi George during the FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers between Benin and Nigeria at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny stadium in Abidjan on June 10, 2024. Image: Issouf Sanogo.

The 53-year-old failed to secure a win in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, suffering defeats against both Benin Republic and South Africa.

Adding to the disappointment, Finidi’s brief tenure left a significant blemish on the Super Eagles' record, as he became the first Nigerian manager to lose to Benin.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) eventually decided to part ways with him, announcing their search for a new coach through an official communiqué.

In the aftermath of these unfortunate events, Finidi has offered his perspective on what he believes was the true cause of his failure as head coach of the Super Eagles.

Finidi speak on his stint as Super Eagles coach

The 1994 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) winner discussed the factors that contributed to the Super Eagles' disappointing results against South Africa and Benin Republic during his tenure, in an interview with SportsBoom.

He highlighted the importance of World Cup qualifiers, stating:

'For me, the most important games were the World Cup qualifiers. So, the other two games were friendly matches.'

Finidi emphasised that many players did not perform at their best, noting:

"Most players didn't show up. The intensity in friendly matches,' he explained, 'often differs from crucial qualifiers."

The former Ajax star also expressed frustration over the delayed start of the team’s training camp, which he had hoped would begin earlier.

"I wanted us to open camp a little earlier because we knew the season had ended, and the FA initially agreed but later changed their minds, he said.

'I wanted the camp to open on May 26, but they said it wasn’t possible because some players were already on holiday, which was very strange to me."

Finidi attributed the team's lack of fitness to the delay:

'Most players arrived at camp late, straight from their vacations.'

He stressed the importance of fitness:

'If you're not fit enough at that level, no matter the tactics, you can't perform at your best.'

This lack of fitness, he noted, affected the team’s performance, particularly against South Africa and Ivory Coast, where they struggled.

'The concentration wasn't there,' he admitted, which led to conceding easy goals.

Since Finidi’s departure, the Nigerian team has been without a permanent head coach, with the NFF appointing Augustine Eguavoen as the interim manager thus far.

