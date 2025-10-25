Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle says only exceptional players will make the national team under his leadership

Chelle insists any foreign-born player wishing for a call-up must be better than Osimhen, Lookman, and Chukwueze

Nigeria is preparing for a crucial World Cup qualifying playoff clash against Gabon in November

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has made it clear that not every foreign-born Nigerian footballer will automatically earn a call-up to the national team.

The Malian tactician has been charged by the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) to guide the Super Eagles to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and calling up new players is one way to achieve that aim.

Eric Chelle has warned foreign-born players coming into the Super Eagles must bring quality better than the current players. Photo by Richard Pelham

Source: Getty Images

Speaking in an interview with Nigerian football legend Dr. Segun Odegbami on Eagle7Fm, Chelle emphasised that his focus remains on maintaining the quality and chemistry of the current squad rather than experimenting with new faces.

“It is difficult to add more foreign players to the Super Eagles. We have players like Ademola Lookman, Samuel Chukwueze, Wilfred Ndidi, and Victor Osimhen. If as a coach you want to add to these players, then whoever is coming must be better than them.”

Chelle revealed that he receives countless recommendations about players abroad, but only considers those who can raise the standard of the Super Eagles.

“People send me messages about players in different countries. But my striker is Osimhen, who scores three goals per week. I still request their videos but don’t give an answer, because the reality is that we already have the players we need,” Chelle explained.

Nigeria’s World Cup playoff is at hand

Chelle’s comments come at a crucial time when the Super Eagles prepare to face Gabon in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying playoff in Morocco.

Nigeria, a three-time African champion, knows that victory against Gabon would set up a decisive intercontinental playoff against either DR Congo or Cameroon, as seen on FIFA's official website.

Chelle’s decision to prioritise quality over sentiment could prove vital in these high-pressure matches.

Nigeria’s attack, led by Victor Osimhen and supported by Ademola Lookman and Samuel Chukwueze, remains one of the most formidable on the continent.

Chelle’s confidence in his existing squad signals his belief that teamwork is more valuable than constant changes.

Foreign-born players under NFF’s watchlist

While Chelle’s message was firm, it does not entirely close the door for talented players of Nigerian descent abroad.

Chelsea defender Tosin Adarabioyo is one of the foreign-born players currently on Nigeria's radar. Photo by Ryan Pierse

Source: Getty Images

The NFF continues to scout promising foreign-born players who can strengthen the Super Eagles in the long term.

Among those being monitored are Chelsea’s Tosin Adarabioyo, Bournemouth’s Dominic Solanke, Arsenal’s teenage sensation Ethan Nwaneri, and Eintracht Frankfurt defender Nnamdi Collins.

Others include Burnley midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu, Borussia Dortmund’s Carney Chukwuemeka, and Monaco’s rising striker George Ilenikhena.

