The Super Eagles of Nigeria have received a major boost in their bid to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) announced a change in the qualification criteria for second-placed teams.

This adjustment has given Nigeria renewed hope of making it to the playoffs after their chances initially appeared slim.

CAF adjusts qualification format after Eritrea’s withdrawal

Nigeria’s playoff hopes were previously dashed when it became mathematically impossible for the former African champions to finish among the four best second-placed teams.

However, CAF’s recent circular confirmed a tweak to the qualification rules following Eritrea’s withdrawal from Group E.

Under the new criteria, results against the bottom team in each group will no longer count when ranking second-placed teams.

This is meant to ensure fairness, as Group E now has only five teams due to Eritrea’s exit.

According to ESPN, only matches played against the top five teams in each group will be used for comparison, with the usual FIFA tie-breaking rules, such as points, goal difference, and goals scored, applied.

In Group E’s case, all results will count since there’s no sixth team to exclude.

This change means the rankings will now be recalculated to reflect the updated method, which could see some second-placed teams, including Nigeria, benefit significantly.

Nigeria back in the World Cup race

The Super Eagles, currently sitting on 14 points in Group C, have one match remaining in their qualifying campaign, a decisive clash against Benin in Uyo, Daily Post reports.

Before CAF’s rule change, Nigeria’s maximum possible 17 points would not have been enough to secure a playoff spot, as several other teams had already surpassed that tally.

But with the deduction of points gained from matches against the last-placed teams across all groups, the standings are now being reshuffled.

The recalculated system favours the Super Eagles, who are likely to edge closer to the playoff zone if they beat Benin in their final game.

Gabon, Cameroon, Madagascar, and DR Congo currently lead the pack among potential runners-up, but with the new rule, Nigeria’s points and goal difference may put them back in contention.

Fresh lifeline for the Super Eagles

For Nigeria, this development could not have come at a better time as their qualification hopes were hanging by a thread, especially with South Africa and Benin ahead in Group C.

However, CAF’s revised method opens a new route, one that rewards consistency against stronger opposition rather than dominance over weaker teams.

It means that Nigeria’s efforts in the tougher matches now carry more weight.

If the Super Eagles defeat Benin in Uyo, their points could rise to 15 after deductions, keeping them in a strong position for one of the four playoff slots.

The final rankings will depend on results from other groups.

