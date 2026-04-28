Nimbus Pronos, in its latest prediction, has shared the outcome of Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich

The two sides will face off in the semi-final of the UEFA Champions League, with the first leg in France

PSG are the defending champions, while Bayern is one of the most successful teams with six titles

Nimbus Pronos, the feline oracle, has shared its prediction for the UEFA Champions League semi-final between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich.

The first leg of the encounter will take place at Parc des Princes on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, and the second leg at the Allianz Arena on May 6, 2026.

Vincent Kompany is suspended for the UCL semi-final vs PSG. Photo by Oliver Kaelke.

Source: Getty Images

Bayern Munich eliminated 15-time champions Real Madrid in the quarter-final, while Paris Saint-Germain eliminated English champions Liverpool.

The two sides met in the group stage of the competition, and it was Vincent Kompany's side that prevailed over Luis Enrique’s side 2-1 in Paris.

Mysterious cat predicts PSG vs Bayern

As seen in a video on Instagram, Nimbus Pronos has predicted the first match as the UEFA Champions League semi-final kicks off in France.

The cat, though it hesitated for a while, backed PSG to win the first match at their home ground, putting one leg in a consecutive final appearance.

Bayern Munich have not reached the final since winning the competition in 2020, when Hansi Flick’s side defeated Thomas Tuchel’s PSG.

Vincent Kompany expresses confidence

Bayern boss Vincent Kompany is suspended for the clash but remains confident that his team is capable of doing the job without him on the touchline.

“Our team has already won at the Bernabéu this year and won in Paris. Paris are obviously still the Champions League holders, but if any team can take on this challenge, it’s us. We know how good Paris are, but we want this game,” he said as quoted by Bundesliga.

“These games have always been very close; sometimes we’ve won, sometimes they’ve won. It could have gone either way.”

Luis Enrique boasts ahead of Bayern clash

PSG boss Luis Enrique has stated confidently that his team is the best team in the competition and that there is no team better than them.

“There is no better team than PSG. And I say that after we didn’t qualify for the last 16 as group winners. I already said it. There is no better team than us,” he said as quoted by Diario AS.

Luis Enrique boasts ahead of Champions League match vs Bayern Munich. Photo by Antonio Borga.

Source: Getty Images

“We have a lot of respect for great teams, just as we did with Liverpool and Chelsea. It will be a thrilling semifinal.”

Enrique, despite claiming his team is the best, dismissed the claims that they are favourites and believes that the match will be decided by small margins.

“For me, there are no favourites in these games. When you get to these games, the small details will be important,” he added.

Real Madrid legend picks UCL winner

Legit.ng previously reported that Real Madrid legend Luis Figo picked the team most likely to win the Champions League even though he prefers Atletico Madrid.

However, he admitted that Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich are the favourites, based on what they have shown in the competition so far.

Source: Legit.ng