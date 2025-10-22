Comparing Osimhen’s Stats to Hakimi, Salah and Guirassy Ahead of 2025 CAF Awards
- CAF announced its list of nominees for the men's categories of the 2025 Awards through its social channels
- Mohamed Salah and Achraf Hakimi headlined the Men's Player of the Year category after a brilliant year
- Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen was nominated after starring for Galatasaray on loan last season
The Confederation of African Football (CAF) announced the list of nominees for the 2025 Awards in the men's categories, having announced the women's category earlier.
CAF is preparing for a big ending to 2025 and a strong start to 2026, with the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations set to take place from December 21, 2025, to January 18, 2026.
As noted by CAF Online, Mohamed Salah and Achraf Hakimi headline the awards, with Victor Osimhen and Serhou Guirassy among the nominees.
Hakimi and Salah are the favourites, but Osimhen is a worthy challenger to both, with Guirassy also being a worthy mention.
Legit.ng compares Osimhen’s stats to Salah, Hakimi, and Guirassy during the January 5 to October 15, 2025 timeline.
Comparing Osimhen, Salah, Hakimi, and Guirassy stats
Victor Osimhen's stats
As noted by Transfermarkt, Osimhen during the timeline under review scored 30 goals and provided four assists for Galatasaray and Super Eagles, including the hat-trick against Benin Republic, which helped Nigeria keep their World Cup hopes alive.
In the same period, he helped Galatasaray win the Turkish Super League and Cup, scoring decisive goals, including in the cup final. He was named the Turkish League's best player after winning the Golden Boot.
Mohamed Salah's stats
Salah had a brilliant 2024/25 season, but his productivity slowed down a bit from January and has yet to pick up this season as Liverpool faces a title challenge in the Premier League.
In the period under review by CAF, he scored 20 goals and provided 10 assists for Liverpool and Egypt. He won the Premier League title, Golden Boot, Playmaker's Award, and the PFA Player of the Year.
Serhou Guirassy's stats
Guirassy finished third in last year's CAF Awards and is the only player without a team trophy this season among the four compared players in this article, after Borussia Dortmund went trophyless.
However, during the period under review, Guirassy scored 21 goals and provided five assists. He won the UEFA Champions League Golden Boot, which he shared with Barcelona star Raphinha.
Achraf Hakimi's stats
The only defender in this article enjoyed the most successful season among all four players, winning five trophies with Paris Saint-Germain, including their first-ever UEFA Champions League trophy.
Hakimi, despite playing from right-back, scored nine goals and provided 11 assists from January 6 to October 15, 2025, for PSG and Morocco.
Nigerian forward Osimhen, during this period, scored the most goals, 30, while Hakimi provided the most assists, 11, and won the most trophies.
Ajibade, Okoronkwo favourites for CAF Awards
Legit.ng previously reported that Super Falcons stars Rasheedat Ajibade and Esther Okoronkwo are the favourites to win the 2025 CAF Women's Player of the Year Award.
Both players were instrumental to the Super Falcons’ record-extending 10th Women's Africa Cup of Nations title in Morocco in July.
