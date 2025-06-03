The 2024/25 European football league season has come to an end after the UEFA Champions League final

Some Super Eagles footballers made their mark at their respective clubs, including striker Victor Osimhen

The forward who was on loan at Galatasaray won the Turkish Super Lig Golden Boot and MVP Award

The 2024/2025 European football season was great for some Super Eagles players after excelling for their clubs and winning multiple team and individual laurels.

Victor Osimhen yet again proved why he is the best Nigerian player currently, winning two trophies and multiple individual awards during his loan at Galatasaray.

Victor Osimhen celebrates with the Galatasaray fans after his final match with the club. Photo by Hakan Akgun.

Source: Getty Images

He was not the only Super Eagles star who finished as the top scorer in a European league this season.

Legit.ng looks at the three Super Eagles forwards who won Golden Boots in Europe this season

Super Eagles stars who won Golden Boot

1. Victor Osimhen

Osimhen is currently Nigeria's biggest footballer and one of the best in Africa. He joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan after failing to secure a permanent move away, and he utilised his time in Turkey to further cement his status as one of the best strikers in the world.

As noted by Transfermarkt, he scored 37 goals and provided eight assists for Galatasaray in all competitions to help the club win the Turkish Super League and Cup double.

26 of his goals came in the league, thus earning him the Golden Boot award in what could be his only season at the club, as he is a subject of transfer interest from many clubs.

2. Cyriel Dessers

Cyriel Dessers won the Scottish Premiership Golden Boot after scoring 18 goals. He scored 12 goals in the regular season and six goals during the top-six split to crown the champion.

He netted 29 goals in all competitions, including eight across the two domestic cups and UEFA Europa League, but Rangers failed to capture the league title.

His brilliant season earned him a Super Eagles call-up, and he participated in the 2025 Unity Cup, which Nigeria won. He scored in the first match against Ghana and bemoaned his lack of opportunities in competitive matches.

Cyriel Dessers celebrates after scoring for Nigeria against Ghana in the Unity Cup. Photo by Richard Pelham.

Source: Getty Images

3. Tolu Arokodare

Arokodare won the Belgium Jupiler Pro League Golden Boot with 21 goals. He scored 17 goals in 30 matches in the regular season and four goals in 10 matches in the championship playoff.

According to Soccernet, his performances for Genk earned him the Ebony Shoe Award for the best African player in the Belgian League. He is attracting interest from top clubs, especially those in Germany.

He made his Super Eagles debut against Rwanda during the March international break, coming on for his idol Victor Osimhen as a second-half substitute in the 2-0 win at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali.

Nigerian players who got relegated

Legit.ng analysed the Super Eagles stars who got relegated last season, including three players with two different clubs in the Premier League.

Wilfred Ndidi with Leicester City, Paul Onuachu and Joe Aribo with Southampton suffered their second relegations after dropping back to the Championship.

