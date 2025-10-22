Stanley Nwabali has made the shortlist for the Goalkeeper of the Year at the upcoming 2025 CAF Awards

The Nigerian No.1 will contend with nine others, including holder Ronwen Williams and Morocco's Yassine Bonou

Nwabali has been impressive for club and country, as he made the cut ahead of the ceremony in December

Nigerian shot-stopper Stanley Nwabali has been nominated for the best goalkeeper of the year award at the upcoming 2025 CAF Awards.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF), on Wednesday, October 22, unveiled the nominees in the men’s categories ahead of the event.

The continent’s top performers among players, coaches, clubs and national teams will be celebrated at a ceremony scheduled for December 15, at the Palais des Congres in Marrakech, Morocco.

Stanley Nwabali has been nominated for the CAF Goalkeeper of the Year 2025. Credit: Jacques Feeney.

Source: Getty Images

Nwabali will face tough opposition for the coveted award, including title holder Ronwen Williams, who looks good to retain the prize.

Also on the list is Morocco's Yassine Bonou, who has impressed for both club and country in the last year, maintaining his consistency.

CAF Goalkeeper of the Year Nominees

Andre Onana (Cameroon/Trabzonspor) Vozinha (Cape Verde/Chaves) Ahmed El Shenawy (Egypt/Pyramids) Munir Mohamedi (Morocco/RS Berkane) Yassine Bonou (Morocco/Al Hilal) Stanley Nwabali (Nigeria/Chippa United) Edouard Mendy (Senegal/Al Ahli) Marc Diouf (Senegal/Tengueth) Ronwen Williams (South Africa/Mamelodi Sundowns) Aymen Dahmen (Tunisia/CS Sfaxien)

According to CAF, a panel of the body's technical committee, legends, experienced coaches, and selected representatives of the media will decide the winner in all categories.

Osimhen nominated for Player of the Year Award

Meanwhile, Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen, who won the Player of the Year Award at the 2023 edition, is also among the top ten this year.

He will have to compete with the likes of Mohamed Salah and Achraf Hakimi for the ultimate prize.

In total, Nigeria has three nominees across the six categories: Flying Eagles captain Daniel Bameyi in the Young Player of the Year, Stanley Nwabali in the Goalkeeper of the Year, and Victor Osimhen in the Men's Player of the Year.

Nwabali faces criticism

Meanwhile, embattled Nwabali has reacted to comments from Nigerian supporters over his performance and on-pitch behaviour in recent times.

The Chippa United shot-stopper endeared himself to Nigerians with his performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations and cemented his spot as the Super Eagles’ first-choice goalkeeper.

The former NPFL goalkeeper shared a post on his Instagram page with a telling caption after the Super Eagles secured the World Cup playoff spot. He wrote:

“You get what you fight for, not what you wish for. Unto the next one."

Stanley Nwabali has been impressive for club and country in the past year. Photo: Catherine Ivill.

Source: Getty Images

Chelle in search of Nwabali's replacement

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian national team coach Eric Chelle is reportedly eager to secure a suitable replacement for goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali ahead of Nigeria’s crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff against Gabon in Morocco on November 13.

Since taking over from interim manager Augustine Eguavoen in January, the Franco-Malian tactician has revived Nigeria’s World Cup hopes.

Source: Legit.ng