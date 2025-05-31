Paris Saint-Germain have won their first ever UEFA Champions League after beating Inter Milan 5-0

PSG raced to a 2-0 lead in the first half through Achraf Hakimi and Desire Doue, with three more in the second 45

Luis Enrique joins an elite of coaches to win the Champions League with different clubs after Barcelona in 2015

Paris Saint-Germain are the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League winners after beating Inter Milan at the Allianz Arena, the home of Bayern Munich, in Germany.

The match did not look like a contest as PSG dominated the Italian side, scoring two goals in the first half through former Inter Milan star Achraf Hakimi and youngster Desire Doue.

Doue added his second early in the first half before former Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia added an insult to the injury of his former rivals, Inter Milan.

Youngster Senny Mayulu came off the bench to score the fifth goal and wrap up the win and title for the Parisians.

PSG makes history with UCL win

The Parisians have won their first Champions League in their second final, having lost their first final to Bayern Munich in 2020

Luis Enrique wins his second UCL, 10 years after his first triumph with Barcelona in Berlin. According to WhoScored, he became the second manager to win the treble with two different teams after Pep Guardiola with Barcelona and Manchester City.

