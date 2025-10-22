2025 CAF Awards: Full List of Nominees As Victor Osimhen, Stanley Nwabali Feature
- CAF has announced its nominees in the men's categories for the 2025 awards across its social media channels
- Unlike in the women's awards, Nigeria is not well represented, with only three nominees across seven categories
- Victor Osimhen returns to the top 10 of the Men's Player of the Year award, having won the award in 2023
CAF has announced its list of nominees for the 2025 Awards in the men's categories, with Mohamed Salah and Achraf Hakimi headlining the main award.
Salah and Hakimi have had a remarkable year with their clubs, Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain, and their countries, Egypt and Morocco.
Nigeria has three nominees across the six categories: Flying Eagles captain Daniel Bameyi in the Young Player of the Year, Stanley Nwabali in the Goalkeeper of the Year, and Victor Osimhen in the Men's Player of the Year.
Morocco deservedly dominated the nominations with 14 nominees across all categories after a brilliant year for their clubs and national teams.
Full list of nominees for CAF Awards
Young Player of the Year
Asharaf Tapsoba (Burkina Faso)
Alynho Haïdara (Ivory Coast)
Noah Sadiki (DR Congo)
Abdellah Ouazane (Morocco)
Houssam Essadak (Morocco)
Othmane Maamma (Morocco)
Daniel Bameyi (Nigeria)
Momoh Kamara (Sierra Leone)
Mbekezeli Mbokazi (South Africa)
Tylon Smith (South Africa)
National team of the year
Algeria, Cape Verde, Ivory Coast, Egypt, Ghana, Morocco, Morocco U20, Senegal, South Africa, and Tunisia.
Coach of the Year
Mohamed Ouahbi, Morocco U20
Krunoslav Jurčić, Pyramids FC (Egypt}
Hossam Hassan, Egypt
Tarik Sektioui, Morocco CHAN
Mouine Chaâbani, RS Berkane (Morocco)
Bubista, Cape Verde
Sami Trabelsi,Tunisia
Walid Regragui, Morocco
Romuald Rakotondrabe, Madagascar CHAN
Pape Thiaw, Senegal
Club of the Year
Renaissance Sportive de Berkane (Morocco)
Pyramids (Egypt)
Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)
Simba (Tanzania)
CR Belouizdad (Algeria)
CS Constantine (Algeria)
ASEC Mimosas (Ivory Coast)
Orlando Pirates (South Africa)
Stellenbosch (South Africa)
Al Hilal SC (Libya)
Goalkeeper of the Year
Vozinha
Ahmed El Shenawy
Munir Mohamedi
Yassine Bounou
Stanley Nwabali
Édouard Mendy
Marc Diouf
Ronwen Williams
Aymen Dahmen
Interclub Player of the Year
Ismaïl Belkacemi (Algeria, Al Ahli SC)
Blati Touré (Burkina Faso, Pyramids FC)
Issoufou Dayo (Burkina Faso, Umm Salal)
Fiston Mayele (DR Congo, Pyramids FC)
Emam Ashour (Egypt, Al Ahly)
Ibrahim Adel (Egypt, Al Jazira)
Mohamed Rabie Hrimat (Morocco, AS FAR Rabat)
Mohamed Chibi (Morocco, Pyramids FC)
Oussama Lamlouhi (Tunisia, Étoile du Sahel)
Shomari Kapombe (Tanzania, Simba SC)
Men's player of the year
Frank Anguissa (Cameroon, Napoli)
Fiston Mayele (DR Congo, Pyramids FC)
Mohamed Salah (Egypt, Liverpool)
Denis Bouanga (Gabon, Los Angeles FC)
Serhou Guirassy (Guinea, Borussia Dortmund)
Achraf Hakimi (Morocco, Paris Saint-Germain)
Oussama Lamlouhi (Tunisia, Étoile du Sahel)
Victor Osimhen (Nigeria, Galatasaray)
Iliman Ndiaye (Senegal, Everton)
Pape Matar Sarr (Senegal, Tottenham)
