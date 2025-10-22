CAF has announced its nominees in the men's categories for the 2025 awards across its social media channels

Unlike in the women's awards, Nigeria is not well represented, with only three nominees across seven categories

Victor Osimhen returns to the top 10 of the Men's Player of the Year award, having won the award in 2023

CAF has announced its list of nominees for the 2025 Awards in the men's categories, with Mohamed Salah and Achraf Hakimi headlining the main award.

Salah and Hakimi have had a remarkable year with their clubs, Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain, and their countries, Egypt and Morocco.

CAF nominates 2023 winner Victor Osimhen for the 2025 Men's Player of the Year Award. Photo by Abu Adem Muhammed.

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria has three nominees across the six categories: Flying Eagles captain Daniel Bameyi in the Young Player of the Year, Stanley Nwabali in the Goalkeeper of the Year, and Victor Osimhen in the Men's Player of the Year.

Morocco deservedly dominated the nominations with 14 nominees across all categories after a brilliant year for their clubs and national teams.

Full list of nominees for CAF Awards

Young Player of the Year

Asharaf Tapsoba (Burkina Faso)

Alynho Haïdara (Ivory Coast)

Noah Sadiki (DR Congo)

Abdellah Ouazane (Morocco)

Houssam Essadak (Morocco)

Othmane Maamma (Morocco)

Daniel Bameyi (Nigeria)

Momoh Kamara (Sierra Leone)

Mbekezeli Mbokazi (South Africa)

Tylon Smith (South Africa)

National team of the year

Algeria, Cape Verde, Ivory Coast, Egypt, Ghana, Morocco, Morocco U20, Senegal, South Africa, and Tunisia.

Coach of the Year

Mohamed Ouahbi, Morocco U20

Krunoslav Jurčić, Pyramids FC (Egypt}

Hossam Hassan, Egypt

Tarik Sektioui, Morocco CHAN

Mouine Chaâbani, RS Berkane (Morocco)

Bubista, Cape Verde

Sami Trabelsi,Tunisia

Walid Regragui, Morocco

Romuald Rakotondrabe, Madagascar CHAN

Pape Thiaw, Senegal

Club of the Year

Renaissance Sportive de Berkane (Morocco)

Pyramids (Egypt)

Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

Simba (Tanzania)

CR Belouizdad (Algeria)

CS Constantine (Algeria)

ASEC Mimosas (Ivory Coast)

Orlando Pirates (South Africa)

Stellenbosch (South Africa)

Al Hilal SC (Libya)

Goalkeeper of the Year

Andre Onana

Vozinha

Ahmed El Shenawy

Munir Mohamedi

Yassine Bounou

Stanley Nwabali

Édouard Mendy

Marc Diouf

Ronwen Williams

Aymen Dahmen

Interclub Player of the Year

Ismaïl Belkacemi (Algeria, Al Ahli SC)

Blati Touré (Burkina Faso, Pyramids FC)

Issoufou Dayo (Burkina Faso, Umm Salal)

Fiston Mayele (DR Congo, Pyramids FC)

Emam Ashour (Egypt, Al Ahly)

Ibrahim Adel (Egypt, Al Jazira)

Mohamed Rabie Hrimat (Morocco, AS FAR Rabat)

Mohamed Chibi (Morocco, Pyramids FC)

Oussama Lamlouhi (Tunisia, Étoile du Sahel)

Shomari Kapombe (Tanzania, Simba SC)

Men's player of the year

Frank Anguissa (Cameroon, Napoli)

Fiston Mayele (DR Congo, Pyramids FC)

Mohamed Salah (Egypt, Liverpool)

Denis Bouanga (Gabon, Los Angeles FC)

Serhou Guirassy (Guinea, Borussia Dortmund)

Achraf Hakimi (Morocco, Paris Saint-Germain)

Oussama Lamlouhi (Tunisia, Étoile du Sahel)

Victor Osimhen (Nigeria, Galatasaray)

Iliman Ndiaye (Senegal, Everton)

Pape Matar Sarr (Senegal, Tottenham)

