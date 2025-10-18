Victor Osimhen has backed Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong amid backlash from supporters

Ekong has come under heavy criticism from Nigerians following his recent performances for the national team

Ekong is hoping to help Nigeria qualify for the FIFA World Cup through the playoff route

Victor Osimhen has stepped up to defend Super Eagles captain, William Troost-Ekong, after days of intense criticism from Nigerian football fans.

The Galatasaray striker has praised the veteran defender for his leadership and dedication to the national team, describing him as an amazing leader on and off the pitch.

Victor Osimhen has defended William Troost-Ekong after penning a touching message to the Super Eagles captain. Photo by Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Troost-Ekong has faced heavy criticism for his recent performances, including an own goal against South Africa in the World Cup qualifiers that saw him subbed off at halftime.

Despite that, Osimhen’s public show of support appears to have sent a clear message of unity within the Nigerian squad ahead of November’s World Cup playoffs versus Gabon.

“An amazing leader on and off the pitch. You’ve always been there for each and every one of your teammates. Thank you, skippo,” Osimhen wrote on Instagram.

The post quickly went viral among Nigerian fans, with many applauding the forward’s respect for Ekong amid growing pressure from supporters for changes in the Super Eagles’ defensive setup.

Ekong shifts focus to World Cup qualification

While fans have voiced frustration over recent performances, Ekong has chosen to remain positive.

William Troost-Ekong has come under heavy criticism from fans for his performances for the national team. Photo by Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Speaking after Nigeria’s emphatic 4-0 win over Benin Republic in Uyo, the 32-year-old stated his belief that the Super Eagles will qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

“Getting here wasn’t easy. We’ll take it one game at a time, and I believe we’re going to make it. I’m proud to be part of this team, part of this family. The boys are giving everything.”

Troost-Ekong also reminded fans that the road to qualification is never straightforward, especially with a new coach, Eric Chelle, trying to rebuild confidence within the squad.

“It’s easy to celebrate now, but it’s been a tough journey. Many said it was impossible, but we kept believing,” he added.

Nigeria eyes redemption in playoffs

Despite the convincing win against Benin Republic, Nigeria narrowly missed out on topping Group C, finishing second behind South Africa, who sealed their playoff spot after a 3-0 win over Rwanda, as seen on FIFA's official website.

The Super Eagles will now compete in the CAF World Cup playoffs in November, where they are set to face Gabon in the semifinal round.

A win would pit the three-time African champions against either Cameroon or DR Congo for a place in the intercontinental playoffs.

Osimhen, who scored a hat-trick in the 4-0 victory, has emphasised the importance of unity and mental strength heading into the crucial fixtures.

Oliseh wants Ekong dropped

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that former Nigerian international Sunday Oliseh has sent a warning to Super Eagles head coach on the importance of choosing his best XI in the World Cup playoffs.

Oliseh believes that Nigeria’s captain, William Troost-Ekong, should be dropped from the starting lineup if Eric Chelle's Super Eagles are serious about qualifying for the World Cup through the playoffs.

Source: Legit.ng