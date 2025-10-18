Sunday Oliseh has warned Eric Chelle to drop sentiment and select only the most in-form players for Nigeria's World Cup playoff games

Oliseh wants Eagles captain Troost-Ekong benched during the playoffs, arguing that Nigeria's defence looks stronger without him

Nigeria will play Gabon in the playoffs and could face Cameroon or DR Congo in the final for CAF's only slot in the Intercontinental playoffs

Former Nigerian international Sunday Oliseh has sent a warning to Super Eagles head coach on the importance of choosing his best XI in the World Cup playoffs.

According to Oliseh, should Nigeria wants to qualify for the World Cup, Chelle has to use only the most in-form players and not compromising his lineup based on sentiments.

Oliseh (L) observes a game during his time as Fortuna Sittard coach, and Eric Chelle (R) leads Nigeria to the pitch before their match against Jamaica in Unity Cup. Photo by VI Images/Catherine Ivill.

Source: Getty Images

Oliseh’s statement comes on the heels of the Super Eagles' important World Cup playoff game in November against Gabon, after Nigeria missed out on automatic qualification for the World Cup.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Oliseh believes that Nigeria’s captain, William Troost-Ekong, should be dropped from the starting lineup if Eric Chelle's Super Eagles are serious about qualifying for the World Cup through the playoffs.

William Troost-Ekong's costly mistakes in WCQ

This comes after Troost-Ekong's recent performance has come under heavy scrutiny, with several critics calling for him to step aside from international duty, amid concerns over his declining pace and defensive errors.

William Troost-Ekong reacts after Nigeria lost to the Ivory Coast in the AFCON final last year. Photo by DANIEL BELOUMOU OLOMO/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Recall that it was his error that led to Zimbabwe snatching a late equaliser in Uyo during a qualifier in Uyo in March 2025, and just last month, he mistakenly turned the ball into his own net as Nigeria were held 1-1 by South Africa.

Oliseh urges Chelle to bench Troost-Ekong

Troost-Ekong's recent mistakes have forced Oliseh to reach the conclusion that Nigeria's defence has looked more solid in Troost-Ekong's absence.

Oliseh said: "If we want to have a bright chance of going to the World Cup, Troost-Ekong has to be put on the bench. It’s as simple as that. You get to play for the Super Eagles based on the results you bring in.

"If you look at the last three or four games we played, the two matches Troost didn't feature in, we didn’t concede a goal. The reality is very simple, you don't go into a game as a manager looking at sentiments. You play the best players.

"Play only those who are in top form, not because of sentiments. I'm saying it clearly, drop the captain and let him take a break.”

