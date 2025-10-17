Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle is set to include suspended Semi Ajayi in Nigeria’s World Cup playoff squad

The England-born Hull City defender is ruled out for the Gabon clash but eligible for the final if Nigeria advances

The Super Eagles are banking on key players returning from injury ahead of the crucial November playoffs

Eric Chelle is reportedly set to include Hull City defender Semi Ajayi in Nigeria’s squad for next month’s crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff against Gabon, despite the player being suspended.

The England-born defender picked up his second yellow card of the qualification series during Nigeria’s emphatic 4-0 win over Benin Republic, which automatically rules him out of the semi-final clash against Gabon in Morocco.

However, Chelle is still expected to name him in the squad as the Super Eagles prepare for the decisive playoff battles.

Ajayi set to miss Gabon clash

According to reports from OwnGoalNigeria, the decision to include Ajayi in Nigeria’s 23-man squad is a tactical move by Chelle, who wants his key defender available for the potential final game should Nigeria eliminate Gabon.

“Ajayi is only suspended for one game, so it makes sense to keep him in the setup. He’s one of our most reliable defenders right now,” a team source told OwnGoalNigeria.

The Super Eagles will face Gabon in the first semifinal of the CAF playoff mini-tournament, while Cameroon takes on DR Congo in the second fixture, BBC reports.

The winners of both matches will meet in the final to determine Africa’s representative for the intercontinental playoff in March 2026.

Injury concerns and returnees for the Super Eagles

Nigeria’s camp has been hit by injuries in recent months, forcing Chelle to shuffle his squad.

The likes of Ola Aina and Felix Agu have been ruled out of the November playoff, while others are expected to return in time for the mini competition in November.

Team insiders have confirmed that Bright Osayi-Samuel is nearing full fitness, while midfielders Raphael Onyedika and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru are also expected to be available.

Bayer Leverkusen winger Nathan Tella could also make a comeback, adding much-needed depth to the Nigerian squad.

Nigeria’s tough road to World Cup redemption

After finishing second behind South Africa in Group C with 17 points, the Super Eagles narrowly missed out on automatic qualification for the 2026 World Cup, as seen on FIFA's official website.

The three-time African champions now face a more challenging path to qualify for football’s biggest international competition next year.

The Super Eagles must first overcome Gabon to reach the playoff final, where a possible clash with either Cameroon or DR Congo awaits.

The ultimate prize is a place in the intercontinental playoffs, where Africa’s representative will face teams from other regions for one of the remaining two World Cup slots.

The inter-confederation play-offs, scheduled for March 2026 in Mexico, will feature six teams from around the world, one each from Africa, Asia, South America, and Oceania, alongside two more from North America and Central America.

Super Eagles get massive World Cup Boost

