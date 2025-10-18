Stanley Nwabali has posted a cryptic Instagram message hinting at tension within the Super Eagles team

The Chippa United goalkeeper clashed with Ndidi and Bassey during Nigeria’s 4-0 win over Benin Republic

Despite the controversy, Nwabali remains first-choice as Nigeria prepares for the World Cup playoffs

Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali has stirred conversation among Nigerian football fans after posting a cryptic message on social media just days after a tense on-field clash with teammates Wilfred Ndidi and Calvin Bassey.

The message, seemingly directed at striker Victor Osimhen, has added new layers of speculation about tension within the Super Eagles camp following their 4-0 win over Benin Republic.

After Nigeria’s dominant win against the Cheetahs, Nwabali took to his Instagram story to share a message that caught the attention of fans.

The Chippa United shot-stopper wrote:

“I never fake care anyone. What I give, I give from my heart. Choose a good heart. People change so fast… I believe you VO9.”

The timing of the post, coming shortly after a visible altercation between Nwabali and some of his teammates, has quickly fueled rumours of tension inside the Super Eagles camp.

While Osimhen was widely celebrated for his hat-trick in the 4-0 victory, attention soon shifted to the goalkeeper’s temperament on the pitch.

Some fans interpreted Nwabali’s message as a veiled response to criticism or internal disagreements, while others believe it was an attempt to clear the air after the heated exchanges.

Flashpoints during the Benin Republic clash

Tensions first flared when Nwabali confronted a Benin player after a physical challenge, leading Ndidi to intervene.

The goalkeeper, however, appeared to push the Super Eagles' vice-captain away.

Later, as the players walked off for halftime, Nwabali was seen exchanging words with Bassey in a visibly heated argument.

Osimhen reportedly stepped in to calm both men down, preventing the situation from escalating further.

Though Nigeria’s emphatic win overshadowed the incident, it caused discussions about the unity and discipline within the Super Eagles squad.

This is not the first time Nwabali’s composure has come under scrutiny, as the 27-year-old faced heavy criticism after his shaky performance in Nigeria’s narrow 2-1 win over Lesotho, with some fans calling for him to be replaced.

Yet head coach Eric Chelle stood by him, insisting he remains Nigeria’s first-choice goalkeeper.

Super Eagles win overshadowed by off-field drama

Despite the drama, the Super Eagles delivered an impressive performance to seal their place in the African playoffs for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, BBC reports.

According to ESPN, Osimhen’s hat-trick and Frank Onyeka’s late strike underlined Nigeria’s attacking strength, but off-field tension continues to cast a shadow over the team’s preparations.

Nwabali’s cryptic message has only added to the growing speculation about the atmosphere within the Super Eagles camp.

As Nigeria gears up for the playoffs in Morocco, all eyes will be on how Chelle manages personalities within his star-studded squad.

Nwabali reacts to Nigerians' criticisms

Nwabali has reacted to the criticism from Nigerian supporters over his performance and on-pitch behaviour in recent times.

Nwabali endeared himself to Nigerians with his performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations and cemented his spot as the Super Eagles’ first-choice goalkeeper.

