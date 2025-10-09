Togo international Samuel Asamoah has been involved in a freak accident after crashing into a pitch-side board in China

Doctors warn that the 31-year-old midfielder may not walk again after breaking his neck in the injury

Asamoah spent most of his career in Belgium before moving to China in 2024

Togo international Samuel Asamoah is fighting to recover after suffering a serious neck injury in a shocking on-field accident during a match in China.

The 31-year-old midfielder, who plays for Guangxi Pingguo, collided head-first with a pitch-side LED advertising board following a shove from an opponent during a China League One game on Sunday.

According to the BBC, the impact left players and fans stunned as Asamoah lay motionless near the touchline.

He was immediately rushed to the hospital, where scans confirmed multiple neck fractures and severe nerve damage.

Doctors have expressed concern about potential paralysis, warning that his recovery will depend on how he responds to treatment in the coming weeks.

His club in China confirmed in a statement on Monday that Asamoah underwent emergency surgery and remains in a stable condition. However, medical experts are monitoring him closely, describing his condition as critical but hopeful.

Outrage as opponent escapes with caution

The horrific injury to Asamoah occurred after Zhang Zhixiong of Chongqing Tonglianglong shoved the Togolese midfielder into the advertising board while contesting for the ball.

The referee, to the dismay of players and spectators, only issued a yellow card, sparking widespread anger both in China and among African football fans online.

Many supporters and former players have condemned the decision, arguing that the tackle was reckless and deserved a red card, Tribuna reports.

Video clips of the incident have circulated on social media, showing Asamoah’s head making a direct impact with the steel-framed LED board before he collapsed in agony.

Asamoah receives messages of support

Since the incident, footballers and clubs across Africa and Europe have sent messages of support to Asamoah and his family.

The Togolese Football Federation also released a statement expressing deep concern and offering full support for his recovery.

Asamoah, who made his Togo debut in 2022, has played in several European leagues, including Belgium, before moving to China earlier in 2024.

Known for his tireless energy and leadership in midfield, the 31-year-old midfielder quickly became a fan favourite at Guangxi Pingguo.

This tragedy adds to a growing list of on-field accidents that have shocked the football world.

Earlier, a young Nigerian footballer, Ethan Ade-Oduwale sadly passed away at the age of 10 in Charlton Athletic Football Club’s academy in England.

Just two weeks ago, former Arsenal academy striker Billy Vigar died after sustaining a severe brain injury during a game in England.

The recurring nature of such incidents has once again raised questions about player safety and the design of stadium infrastructure.

For now, the football community waits anxiously for updates on Asamoah’s condition, praying that the Togo international beats the odds and walks again.

