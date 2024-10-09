Emmanuel Adebayor's testimonial is billed for October 25-27, and Jay Jay Okocha has confirmed that he will attend

Nigerian football icon Jay Jay Okocha is set to honour former Arsenal and ex-Manchester City striker Emmanuel Adebayor.

The Togolese legend is set to celebrate his retirement from professional football with a star-studded event in Lome.

Adebayor left an indelible footprint in world football, having played for several top European clubs.

Jay Jay Okocha says he will attend the Emmanuel Adebayor Testimonial. Photo: Martin Dokoupil.

Source: Getty Images

Emmanuel Adebayor's storied European career

He began his professional football career with French club Metz in 2001 before joining rivals Monaco two years later.

Adebayor moved to England in 2006, joining the London club Arsenal. In four seasons, he made 142 appearances and scored 62 goals for the Gunners.

In 2009, he joined Manchester City, and in 2011, he was sent on loan to the Spanish club Real Madrid.

The forward also had stints with Tottenham Hotspur, Crystal Palace, Istanbul Basaksehir before ending his career at local club Semassi in 2023.

He made 87 appearances for the Togolese national team, scoring 37 goals.

Football stars to hit Lome

The 2008 CAF Player of the Year has drawn up a star-studded list of former football players as a testimonial is scheduled for the Kegue Stadium in Lome.

Among the players billed for the event are Austine Jay Jay Okocha, Nwankwo Kanu, Samuel Eto'o, Abedi Pele and Didier Drogba.

Togo News reports that former Arsenal star Thierry Henry is also expected to grace the occasion alongside 2005 Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldinho.

Viral footage shows Jay Jay Okocha throwing his support for the former Togo striker. Okocha said:

"Hi everyone, this is Jay Jay Okocha. I just wanna confirm that I will be in Lome, Togo, from the 25th to 27th of October, for Emmanuel Adebayor's testimonial game.

"So please, let's all come out and support our brother who has made us proud as Africans."

Adebayor flaunts his SEA mansion

Legit.ng earlier reported that Togolese football legend Emmanuel Adebayor will go to any lengths to live a life of luxury, as detailed in his SEA mansion in Ghana.

A mat that reads SEA is seen from the entrance of this beautiful edifice in Accra. These are the initials of his full name, Sheyi Emmanuel Adebayor.

The names are also customised inside his swimming pool and the pool table. A lover of movies, the SEA mansion is fitted with its own cinema and comfy leather seats.

