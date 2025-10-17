South African stars have arrived in Nigeria days after helping the national team to pick the World Cup ticket

Bafana Bafana defeated Rwanda on the final day of the qualifiers to edge out Nigeria and the Benin Republic

They won the group with 18 points, while the Super Eagles finished second with 17, ahead of Benin

Some members of the South African national team have touched down in Nigeria, days after edging the Super Eagles to the World Cup ticket.

Bafana Bafana thrashed Rwanda 3-0 on the final day of the qualifiers to finish as group winners, as they picked an automatic ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Thalente Mbatha opened the scoring as early as the 5th minute, and then Oswin Appollis made it two in the 26th before Evidence Makgopa sealed the win in the 72nd minute.

Mamelodi Sundowns' stars have arrived in Nigeria ahead of their clash with Remo Stars. Photo: @Blueprint_ng.

Source: Twitter

With the victory, Bafana finished the CAF qualification Group C with 18 points, while Nigeria finished second with 17 points after a 4-0 rout over Benin.

Three days after the confirmation, some members of the Bafana Bafana squad landed in Nigeria ahead of Mamelodi Sundowns' CAF Champions League clash with Remo Stars on Sunday.

The first leg of the massive fixture is slated for the Moshood Abiola Stadium on Sunday, and the home side will hope for a huge win ahead of the reverse fixture slated for the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on 26th October.

The winner on aggregate will advance to the group stages of the continental tournament as Nigeria and South Africa once again rekindle their football rivalry.

Goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, who was in between the sticks for Bafana Bafana during the World Cup qualifiers, was seen arriving at the Lagos Airport, alongside his teammates.

Teboho Mokoena, Aubrey Modiba, Khuliso Mudau, Bathusi Aubaas, Thapelo Morena and Iqraam Rayners are other members of the national team in the present Mamelodi Sundowns squad.

Remo Stars have announced free entry for football fans, an idea which seems to have unsettled the visitors. Utility payer Thapelo Morena admitted that Sundowns expected a hostile reception in Nigeria.

Morena said via SABC:

"Remo Stars wanted to get an upper hand, because if you postpone your two games leading up to a game like this and grant free entry, it shows the magnitude of the game."

Impressive Remo Stars defender Leonard Ngenge maintained that the Nigerian league champions are ready for the showdown. Ngenge told ACL Sports:

"I am looking forward to the CAF Champions League game against Sundowns. It is another great opportunity for me from the club and Coach Daniel, and we are all up for it.

"We have got our heads together, our hearts, our minds together, and a positive team spirit to win. We are Remo Stars, we want to work together, and we intend to take the win."

Mamelodi Sundowns take on Remo Stars for a place in the CAF Champions League group stage. Photo: Megan Briggs.

Source: Getty Images

Hugo Broos explains South Africa’s success

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has explained one of the key factors that helped his team achieve the historic feat of their first World Cup in 16 years.

The Belgian manager, who has also qualified the team for consecutive AFCONs and has most of his players in the domestic league, claimed that his players understood the assignment and have a winners’ mentality.

Source: Legit.ng