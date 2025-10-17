The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have reportedly decided the fate of Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle

The former Malian coach failed to secure an automatic spot for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Canada, and Mexico

Super Eagles thrashed Benin Republic 4-0 to make it to the 2026 World Cup play-offs in Morocco next September

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Technical Committee have reportedly taken a bold step regarding the future of Eric Chelle as head coach of the Super Eagles.

The Franco-Malian tactician was appointed in January and tasked with securing Nigeria’s qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, following the country's failure to reach the 2022 edition in Qatar.

Before his appointment, the Super Eagles struggled in their first four games in CAF qualification group C, drawing three matches against Lesotho (1-1), Zimbabwe (1-1), and South Africa, losing 2-1 to Benin Republic.

The first two matches were overseen by Portuguese coach Jose Peseiro, while the third and fourth games were handled by Super Eagles legend Finidi George. Following the defeat to Benin, George resigned from his role, citing personal reasons.

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle guides Nigeria to win the 2025 Unity Cup after beating Jamaica in the final. Photo by: Mike Hewitt.

Chelle took charge with Nigeria sitting in fifth place and immediately delivered the Super Eagles first win over Rwanda 2-0 at the Amahoro Stadium, with Victor Osimhen scoring both goals. However, his second match in charge ended in a 1-1 draw with Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in March.

In September, the 47-year-old guided the Super Eagles to a 1-0 win over Rwanda, with Tolu Arokodare netting the only goal, followed by a 1-1 draw against South Africa at the Free State Stadium.

The results brought renewed confidence, with a 2-1 victory over Lesotho, thanks to goals from captain William Troost-Ekong and Akor Adams and a dominant 4-0 win over Benin Republic, featuring a hat-trick from Victor Osimhen and a goal from Brentford defender Frank Onyeka, per BBC.

Eric Chelle won the 2025 Unity Cup, beating Ghana 2-1 and Jamaica in the final via penalty shoot-out 5-4 last May, according to The Standard.

NFF President Ibrahim Gusau, Super Eagles coach, Eric Chelle and NSC chairman, Shehu Dikko, during the 2025 Unity Cup in London. Photo by: Catherine Ivill - AMA.

Chelle to remain Super Eagles coach

The NFF Technical Committee met in Abuja, and Eric Chelle's matter was not disclosed following the country's qualification for the playoffs.

According to Score Nigeria, Chelle will now lead the three-time AFCON winner to the continental Playoffs in Morocco next month.

Super Eagles take on Gabon in their first semifinal match on November and will take on the winner of the second semifinal three days later.

Chelle was able to secure 14 points out of a possible 18 during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

NFF furious with Chelle concerning Osimhen

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle is reportedly under fire for his tactical changes during the match against Lesotho in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier by the Nigeria Football Federation.

The top official said Chelle has been given a standing order not to replace the former Napoli striker in any match except if he is injured.

